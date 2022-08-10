Energy crisis, EU ordinance: Italy must reduce consumption by 7%

There energy crisis worries and different Italian municipalities have already run for cover with measures at the moment volunteers but that the government may decide to return mandatory. We are not yet at the level of Hanoverwhere – we read in Repubblica – since the end of July the hot water is gone from all public buildings, including showers, but also the Italian cities they are starting to equip in their own way for reduce consumption energetic. At the end of July, the countries set the goal: a 15% cut in gas consumption from 1 August to 31 March 2023. For Italy the target is more modest, minus 7%, which translated means 4 billion cubic meters less than the 55 expected. There is one of the capitals to take more decisive action on this front Turinwho has already chosen to reduce the intensity of public lighting, keeping the timetables unchanged. In view of the autumn and the restart of the heating systems, the environmental department then asked Iren, the city distributor, to reduce by two degrees the temperature of the public offices.

Strong recommendations – continues Repubblica – but no ordinance a Milan by the mayor Roomwhich asked the businesses in the city of keep the doors closedeven if equipped with the so-called “air blades”, the devices that allow you to create a sort of barrier between the environment internal and that external. TO Florence the indications of the Administration have been translated into a real one order. From 1 August 2022, keeping the door open in air-conditioned shops and businesses is prohibited: you risk one fine from 25 to 500 euros. TO Belluno lights off from 2.30 to 5 in the morning at 6,800 street lamps of the city.

