Energy Court ordered for the first time the oil company to reduce emissions, Shell into the culprit of climate change

In a historic judgment, Dutch law ruled that the oil company Shell must accelerate its reductions in CO2 emissions.

Dutch the court has ordered oil company Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its CO2 emissions. The court found that Shell is partly to blame for climate change.

This is the first court ruling ordering a company to reduce its emissions. The historical case is described, among other things The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and news agency Reuters.

The Dutch court in charge of the Finnish District Court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent from 2019 levels by 2030. This is in line with the United Nations-backed Paris Climate Agreement.

The reduction imposed by the law is steeper than Shell’s own goal of reducing its emissions by 20 percent over the next ten years and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The company ‘s CO2 emissions peaked in 2018.

The lawsuit against Shell was filed by the Dutch branch of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization and six other environmental organizations.

Court did not specify how the prescribed reductions should be met or how they would be monitored or enforced.

According to the judgment, Shell has not breached its obligation to reduce CO2 emissions. However, according to the law, the case involved an “immediate infringement” and therefore imposed a requirement to reduce emissions.

Shell argued in court that climate change is a widespread societal problem and thus it is not appropriate to impose a single party on emission reductions.

Shell has the right to appeal the decision. According to the WSJ, the decision could set a precedent in other European courts.

According to Reuters, accelerating the emissions target could even mean Shell’s rapid exit from the oil and gas business.