Rome – Energy prices fly and Italy turns off the light. The economic and energy crisis is putting a strain on the industrial sector and especially the activity of companies “energy-intensive“.

Thus in September there is a new decline in national electricity consumption. But in the distribution of energy sources there is a boom for new renewable capacity: in the first 9 months of 2022 the increase in capacity exceeds 2 thousand Mw, recording a remarkable growth (+ 140%) compared to the same period of 2021. The photograph of an Italy in difficulty on the energy front is taken by Terna, which measures the evolution of the country’s energy situation, from production to consumption.

In September, according to data from the company that manages the national transmission grid, Italy consumed a total of 25.9 billion kWh of electricity, down by 3.9% compared to the same month in 2021. The Imcei index, which examines the industrial consumption of ‘energy-intensive’ companies, recorded an 8% decline compared to September 2021, a sign of great difficulty, however, more contained than the decline in August which was 15.2%.

Also in September, renewable sources produced 8.1 billion kWh (-2.1% yoy) in Italy, covering 31.1% of electricity demand. In particular, the changes compared to September 2021 however saw a strong jump for wind power + 73.6%, photovoltaics also grew + 1.7% while drought contributed to the reduction for water -28.3 %. Geothermal also fell -3.9%. Production from clean sources in September was divided as follows: 29.6% photovoltaic, 25.8% hydro, 21.2% wind, 17.9% biomass and 5.5% geothermal. Thermal production marks a negative change of 2.4% compared to September 2021, Terna specifies.

In the first nine months of 2022, the demand for electricity in Italy nevertheless increased by 1.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (+ 0.5% the adjusted value). 241 billion kilowatt hours. Finally, as regards the import-export balance, the overall variation is equal to -12.4%, with a simultaneous decrease in imports (-9.3%) and growth in exports (+ 62%). On the oil front, consumption increased in August and September, according to UNEM, by 5 and 5.3 million tons respectively, up 4.2 and 4.4% compared to the same months of 2021.

Consumption was supported by several factors: in addition to mobility linked to tourism and the slight improvement in industrial production, also, in the automotive sector, the effects of the switch from bifuel, methane / petrol vehicles to petrol, which has become very competitive given the soaring in the price of gas. For gasoline, growth was 7.4% in both months compared to 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, Italian oil consumption amounted to 43.7 million tons, an increase of 7.7% compared to the first nine months of 2021, again 2.9% lower than in the same period of 2019.