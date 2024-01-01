admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/01/2024 – 13:23

Amid a heat wave expected for the beginning of this year, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) projects an 11.1% increase in the energy load of the National Interconnected System (SIN) in January, to 82,865 average megawatts ( MWmed).

In the Southeast/Central-West, which accounts for more than half of the country's energy consumption, the estimate is that the load will be 47,461 MWmed, a growth of 12.9% on an annual basis of comparison.

In the South, the forecast is 14,551 MWmed, an increase of 4.4% compared to the same range in 2022.

For the Northeast subsystem, the projection is that the energy load will increase by 11% and remain at 13,482 MWmed. In the North, in addition to the high temperatures, the load is expected to increase due to the resumption of consumption by companies in the aluminum sector. The estimate for the month is a growth of 13.3% compared to the same period last year, to 7,371 MWmed.