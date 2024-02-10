Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2024 – 14:50

The National Interconnected System (SIN) recorded record energy consumption last Wednesday (7), with a full load, at 2:15 pm, of 101,860 megawatt (MW), 92.4% of which is supplied by renewable sources, especially hydroelectric plants, wind plants, solar plants and distributed micro and mini generation. The data are from the National Electric System Operator (ONS). Since November last year, there have been three peaks among the biggest in history.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, celebrated the fact. “Our National Interconnected System demonstrated yet another robustness. We can be proud, almost 93% of the country's electricity generation was supplied by renewable plants. But our work is continuous. Therefore, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and those linked to it will continue working to seek a balance between energy security and reasonable tariffs for Brazilians,” said Silveira.

The Belo Monte Hydroelectric Plant, in Pará, accounted for 10% of the load. Distributed micro and mini generation (MGD) contributed 13,953 MW during the peak. According to the ONS, the high temperatures of the Brazilian summer and the return to school were responsible for the increase in the load.

The previous consumption record was recorded at 2:20 pm on November 14, 2023, when the SIN was demanded at 101,475 MW. The previous day, the total load surpassed the 100,000 MW mark for the first time, caused by a heat wave in Brazil, which required greater power from electrical energy sources.