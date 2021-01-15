Energy consumption Children wear quilted jackets and adults wrap themselves in blankets as winter weather cools homes in Portugal

At least 50 million European homes are freezing and the money would not be enough for an electricity bill. The corona pandemic is exacerbating energy poverty in EU countries.

Portuguese single parent Patricia Ferreira rejoices when an acquaintance Isabel Brandão arrives in front of the home with warm introductions.

Brandão picks up bags from the trunk of the car. They have quilts, thinner blankets and woolen hats. All of them are needed so that Ferreira and her three minor children can keep a cold away at home.

“The boys are wearing quilted jackets and blankets to cover their feet. It’s probably warmer outside in the sun than we’re indoors now, ”says the hooded Ferreira, dressed in layers in a pink outfit.

Brandão, a volunteer from the NGO Solidarity Porto, has heard a lot of requests in recent days related to the cold winter. Residents of the hometown of Porto and the surrounding help network now urgently need thick clothing and blankets in addition to food because the homes are too cold and cannot afford heating.

Glacial weather and snowfall have plagued the Pyrenees Peninsula in southwestern Europe. The Spanish central government has urged the population to remain under the shelter of the four walls, as the exceptionally severe early winter and frosts have taken lives.

The Portuguese have been spared the storms, but night temperatures have dropped to minus in many places. The chilly winter in itself is nothing new in a sunny country, but this year it is estimated that more Portuguese will not be able or willing to heat their homes for austerity reasons. Unemployment and layoffs following the corona pandemic have taken the financial well-being of many people extremely tight.

Patricia Ferreira, who lives in Porto, the northern metropolis of Portugal, says the constant frostbite is unbearable. But since he pays a monthly rent of 225 euros and a water and electricity bill, one cannot dream of connecting a radiator.

“The bill would become unsustainable,” says Ferreira, who has lost his job as a kitchen assistant.

He lives in a neighborhood of dilapidated houses built at the beginning of the last century for the working class, which the locals call an island. Ferreira opens the gate to a cramped and dark outer corridor. You can’t see on the street how many small consecutive apartments there are along the hallway.

“Originally six, but the ultimate has collapsed.”

Mold blooms on the wall and outer wall. Miscellaneous pipes and wires crisscross the wall.

“My home is damp, and a broken pipe is seeping. And when it’s also so cold, the blankets feel wet, ”Ferreira describes. “Home appliances can only be used one at a time,” he adds. Otherwise the electrical system would be overloaded.

Ferreira and her children are among the nearly one-fifth of Portuguese households that are unable to keep their homes warm enough in the winter. A similar problem plagues 7%, according to Eurostat residents of the Member States.

Christmas at the top of the European comparison published below are the Macedonians and Bulgarians. In these countries, residents freeze at home in almost one in three households. The next most cold homes are in Lithuania, Cyprus, Turkey, Portugal and Greece. Only 1.8 per cent of Finnish households were included in this group in 2019. Of the statistical top countries, Turkey and Northern Macedonia are not EU Member States.

The European Commission calls the problem energy poverty. It is estimated that at least more than 50 million households are in trouble due to home heating and electricity bills, or that homes suffer from moisture and mold.

Energy poverty is partly counted in different terms in each EU country, Portuguese researcher working on the topic João Pedro Gouveia says.

He therefore considers EU statistics to be indicative only. The actual number of people affected can be much higher.

“Key questions include the extent to which the inability to heat a home adequately in winter or keep it cool enough in the summer heat is due to the poor thermal insulation of the housing stock, low income and high-income energy,” says a researcher at Nova University in Lisbon. He works at the University’s Center for Environment and Sustainable Development.

Gouveia and the university he represents have been involved in energy poverty launched by the European Commission three years ago the work of the monitoring group.

The EU has recently taken the identification of energy poverty and the search for solutions to a new level. Recently, the Energy Poverty Advisory Group began its work. Its role is to support local authorities in different countries in their strategies to alleviate and eradicate energy poverty.

“We are the only university involved in the four-year project. There are four other partners, ”Gouveia tells HS in a video interview.

Coronary pandemic restrictive measures in various countries are exacerbating Europeans ’difficulties in taking care of heating and paying their electricity bills, Gouveia estimates. Many have lost their jobs and been laid off. On the other hand, restrictive measures dictate working from home remotely, and some will therefore inevitably have to spend more money on energy in their own households.

The Portuguese government has suggested that all households would receive a 10% reduction in electricity and heating costs due to teleworking regulations due to the pandemic. Up to 40 percent of the low-income bill would be reimbursed.

A new month-long closure has just been declared in Portugal, almost as tight as spring. As an exception, all educational institutions are allowed to stay open from early childhood education to colleges.

The powers that be have awakened to the extent and severity of energy poverty in southern Europe much later than, say, Britain and Ireland, Gouveia says. In Portugal, the warm temperatures in homes were not woken up at the government level, he said, four years ago.

“At least 70 percent of Portugal’s building stock is not energy efficient and does not meet current thermal insulation regulations,” he says.

Gouveia says he recently dyed at his university in a ten-degree heat in Lisbon, perceived as the sunniest capital in Europe.

“Students at a nearby elementary school wore blankets and long dressing gowns over their layering to the school. Schools have more cabins than usual because interest rate regulations dictate constant ventilation, ”Gouveia, a researcher at Nova University, updates.

Statistically, the Portuguese are the toughest electricity bill payers in Finland and also consume exceptionally little energy compared to many EU countries, he says.

“Portuguese people are praised for energy efficiency when electricity is actually underused. It’s so expensive. Statistics do not show how commonly homes are heated with firewood. People sit by the fire, especially in the countryside, ”says Gouveia.

The population is generally submissive to the fact that there is frost indoors in winter and there is no room for anything.

Vilu has hardened Cristina Lemosia. The family of three has not twisted the central heating on for two years.

“The monthly bill could go up to € 300 in our three-bedroom apartment building. Energy in Portugal is hugely expensive in relation to wages. The decision was first dictated to us by money, but now also by better health: the runny nose disappeared, ”says Lemos.

Lemos lost his job as a management assistant at a Portuguese clinic, but his wife and son are in employment.

She baskes the day on a park bench shrouded in shoulder scarves and woolen. In the immediate vicinity of Lemos, no one warms their home during the winter months for reasons of economy, even if the bill could be paid if necessary. Other options weigh in the horizontal cup.

“All the cost of living has gone up. We spend more on grocery shopping, ”he says.

Solidarity Isabel Brandão, a volunteer from the Porto NGO, sees the high cost of electricity and heating as a problem affecting different groups in society.

“In Portugal, only the wealthiest are able to keep their homes warm enough through the winter,” he speculates.

For example, in Brandão’s 100-year-old value-added house, central heating is only enjoyed if elderly parents visit or as a Christmas-like celebration.

“The heating escapes from the draft house. Our electricity bill is about two hundred euros a month. ”

Isabel Brandão’s family lives in a stone house built about a hundred years ago in the center of Porto. The central heating of the house is used only in special situations. The water is heated by the solar panel. “The building is poorly insulated. I only believe that the very wealthy can heat their homes through the winter because of the high cost. ”­

A solar panel tuned to the backyard roof heats the water. The living room has a gas heater that can be moved from one place to another on wheels. Isabel Brandão raises a thick tablecloth: a small heater is tuned under the table. In the old days, fiery coal was piled in the cavity instead of the heater, which was used to sit, he says.

Brandão has also become unemployed. He is dedicated to guiding requests within the Solidarity Porto organization, established last spring.

Huge distress, chills and obvious hunger among applicants for help grips the organisation’s founding, social work professional Isabel Pontea. He started an activity with his sister. The idea is to support those who have fallen empty over the pandemic. The organization cooperates with other auxiliary organizations. There would be more people to help all the time.

“The colder-than-average weather continues, depressing people in the support network. They include several single mothers. Some experience hopelessness and cannot believe in the future, ”says Ponte in the midst of rice packages, diapers and clothing received as donations.

Last spring, Isabel Ponte founded the NGO Solidarity Porto to support those who fell on the ground. The spectrum of those in need is wide, and single mothers and their children are particularly vulnerable. “In addition to food, we take warm clothes and tea to our homes so that not only hunger but also colds stay away.”­

Residents of the city’s rental apartments, for example, are not bravely heating their homes, even though they have been granted a cheaper energy price, he says. Investing in solar energy would be one of the key solutions in Portugal to reduce energy costs, but panels are a big cost item.

Some of the aid seekers have never been in distress before the pandemic, he says, he stresses. They have teachers, engineers and Architects. The clotting of tourism would pull revenue off with a sudden surge.

While social benefits ease the situation of the disadvantaged, public support is not enough to cover the cost of living, Ponte says.

“Subsidies are lagging behind when food should be available right now,” Ponte says.