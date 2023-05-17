Energy | Consumer Disputes Board: The electricity company Väre should return the data hub fees to customers

According to the consumer ombudsman, the recent solution is an important line drawing in terms of the realization of consumers’ rights.

Electric company Väreen should return the so-called data hub fees it collects from its fixed-term customers, states the Consumer Disputes Board in a recent in its solution.

Väre started collecting separate data hub fees from its fixed-term customers in June of last year. There were two types of additional fees: a one-time data hub commissioning fee of just under four euros and an ongoing monthly fee of just over 20 cents.

The consumer ombudsman filed a group complaint with the Consumer Disputes Board about Väre’s data hub fees last fall. According to the board’s decision now, there were no grounds for charging the fees.

“Through the group complaint, we received an important policy statement regarding the realization of the rights of a wider group of consumers,” says the consumer representative Katri Väänänen In the announcement of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV).

“The electricity company cannot pass on costs directly to customers by changing fixed-term contracts. We assume that Väre will start returning payments to customers without delay.”

According to the board’s decision, Väre should not only return the fees it collected, but also stop collecting them completely.

Ripple justified the payments with the introduction of a centralized data exchange system for the electricity retail market, i.e. a data hub. According to the company, it was about “official payments”.

Datahub came into use in Finland in February of last year. According to KKV, the electricity companies have known since 2019 that the implementation of the data hub will incur costs for the companies. The entry into force provision of the law required electricity sellers to prepare for the introduction of the system already in spring 2019.

According to KKV, the electricity company can make changes to a fixed-term electricity contract either due to a change in legislation or a decision of an authority only if the change could not have been taken into account when making the contract.

Consumer Disputes Board considers in its decision that this condition has not been met in the case of datahub.

KKV is not aware of any other electricity companies in Finland that have collected similar additional fees from their customers due to the data hub.