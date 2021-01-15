Energy Construction work on the Baltic gas pipeline will resume off the German coast

Construction work on Nord Stream 2 came to a halt in December 2019 due to a US sanctions decision.

German the environmental authorities have authorized Nord Stream 2 to complete the construction of the Baltic gas pipeline off the German coast. Construction work has been almost completely frozen for over a year.

The pipeline company needed permission from the authorities to allow the Russian pipelay vessel Fortuna to operate in shallow coastal waters during the winter months.

The submarine gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which is more than 2,300 kilometers long, is already 94% complete. There are only 120 kilometers of pipeline under construction off the coast of Denmark and 28 kilometers off the coast of Germany.

In The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, launched in 2015, has encountered a number of obstacles along the way and the commissioning of the pipeline has been delayed.

The United States, the European Commission and some Eastern European countries are opposed to a project that will create a new route for Russian natural gas to Europe. Critics say the pipeline will only strengthen Russia’s position vis-à-vis Europe.

Due to opposition, the European companies involved in the project had to give up their holdings in the pipeline company. One of these companies is the German energy company Uniper, which has since been acquired by Fortum. The pipeline company is now wholly owned by Russian Gazprom.

In December 2019, construction work was halted altogether when the United States threatened sanctions on companies involved in the construction of the pipeline. Due to the sanction decision, the European company Allseas, which was responsible for laying the pipes, withdrew from the project. The pipeline will now be finished by Russian vessels.

In early January, the United States extended the Nord Stream sanctions to include companies involved in, for example, project insurance, certification and inspections. Companies have 30 days to stop such activities, he says Politico.