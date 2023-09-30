Energy | Consequence of too cheap electricity: The wind power avalanche can come to a sudden stop

From the new ones there seems to have been at least a breather, if not a longer pause, in deciding on wind turbines.

CEO of the wind power association Anni Mikkonen says that no new investment decisions to be located in Finland have come to their attention for many months.

“Since spring, not one has caught my eye,” he says.

The wind power association maintains a list of wind power plants under construction. The list can be accessed when the investment decision has been made. No new power plants have been added to it this year.

A couple of projects appeared on the list already half way through last year after they were confirmed in practice, but the investment decision fell on this year. That’s why Mikkonen talks about spring and not the whole year.

The information about delaying investment decisions does not mean that many wind turbines will not be erected in Finland this year and even next year.

Decisions have been made about them. A total of 3,000 megawatts of new wind power capacity will be completed in Finland by the end of 2025.

257 power plants will be completed this year and 174 next year.

The growth is relatively slow. At the end of 2022, there were 1,393 wind turbines in Finland. According to the Wind Power Association, their combined power was approximately 5,600 megawatts. This year, the cumulative wind power capacity will already exceed 6,000 megawatts.

New projects are still being launched. It’s just that no investment decisions have been made about them this year.

“The launch of new projects shows that there is a long-term belief in the industry that there is a need for wind power in Finland,” says Mikkonen.

Network company Fingrid has predicted that wind power will overtake nuclear power as Finland’s largest form of electricity production in 2027. The estimate is about the electricity produced and not just the capacity.

Mikkonen still believes in the prediction. He reminds that the wind turbine can be built quickly. If the investment decision is made now, the power plant may be in production as early as 2025.

Reasons there are many reasons for making decisions.

The rise in interest rates has a lot of impact, because in a wind turbine project, the lion’s share of the costs will be payable at the very beginning when it is built. The income is distributed over a useful life of more than 30 years.

According to Mikkonen, other reasons are the increase in construction costs, low electricity prices compared to Finland, and the “chicken-and-egg problem” of wind turbines and the industry that uses them.

The chicken-and-egg problem means the unrhythm of the green transition: the production of clean energy is completed much faster than the industrial plants that use it, such as hydrogen plants or the production of green steel. At some point, it is no longer profitable to build new electricity production if no industry is born.

Today In 2010, Finland has already been almost self-sufficient in electricity production, when Olkiluoto 3 and the new wind turbines have strengthened its own production.

The lack of rhythm in production and consumption investments is also brought up by the director of the energy production department of Energiateollisuus ry Jari Kostama.

“Investments on the demand side would be needed,” he says.

Also according to Fingrid, industry using new electricity is needed in order for the forecast of wind power as the largest electricity producer to come true.

Kostama tells a surprising fact: electricity consumption in Finland is at its lowest level in the entire 21st century. That is good news for both the environment and the efficiency of the economy. Energy efficiency has improved. In addition, the experiences of last winter made the consumption of electricity “smarter”, according to Kostama.

However, the transition from fossil fuels is still in progress. Next, transport and industry should be electrified, such as the steel industry.

SSAB’s Raahen steel mill alone accounts for almost eight percent of Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions. SSAB is planning to change production to fossil-free and clean electricity.

Energy industry Kostama is also looking at Sweden. According to him, Finland would become more attractive for wind power investments if Sweden got its transmission connections in better condition.

In Finland, due to good transmission connections, there is only one price range for electricity. Electricity costs the same everywhere. There are four price ranges in Sweden, because the insufficient internal transmission network creates bottlenecks. Therefore, electricity transferred from Finland to Sweden does not move forward very well.

“It shrinks the market,” says Kostama.

Investors considering wind power construction in Finland are therefore largely relying on Finnish consumption in their calculations. According to Kostama, the Swedish spare valve could be needed.

A lot of wind power is currently being built in Finland, and it always also requires earthworks. The construction site in the Oosinselkä wind power area in Eurajoki was photographed in September 2022.

Wind Power Association and Energy Industry both hope that the dip in wind power investment decisions will remain temporary.

“We hope that this is a temporary plateau,” says Kostama. According to him, “the world is not ready”, even though Finland is now close to electricity self-sufficiency.

“We will get more well-being if we get more industry to rely on cheap electricity production in Finland.”

The Tuulivoimayhdistys, which lobbies on behalf of wind power companies, also makes a political wish.

“There are good entries in the government program, but there are also entries that cause uncertainty for financiers,” says Mikkonen.

The government program states that wind power companies will be made responsible for the costs of decommissioning power plants and participate in the “capacity mechanism”. It refers to a mechanism that would ensure that, along with weather-dependent wind power, control power is also created.

“When costs have risen and interest rates are high, the fact that the government is perhaps still increasing costs is a bad signal,” says Mikkonen.

From the new ones Decisions about wind power projects are not only hesitating in Finland. The same factors, such as interest rates and rising construction costs, create uncertainty in other parts of Europe as well.

News agency Reuters reports on Thursday that European offshore wind power projects in particular have had difficulties recently. In Finland, for the time being, only one offshore wind farmbut at the end of the 2020s and the 2030s, wind power growth expectations are also based in Finland largely for offshore wind power.

According to Reuters, the start of offshore wind power projects in, for example, Britain, the Netherlands and Norway are now held back by delays in supply chains, design errors in some of the largest power plants and increased costs.

According to Reuters, for example, not a single offshore wind power producer signed up for the British government’s renewable energy bidding competition in September, even though Britain plans to triple its offshore wind power by the end of the decade.

According to critics, the guaranteed electricity price promised by the British government did not correspond to the increased construction costs of offshore wind power.

Mikko Heikkilä, head of Fingrid’s strategic network planning, has also been interviewed for the article.