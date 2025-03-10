The discrepancy between airlines and oil companies due to the renewable fuel costs (SAF) is real, and each part has some reason. But these issues have been left behind because the companies of both sectors have, by obligation or business, to enter this niche of the energy transition. For airlines, the only decarbonization route is these green fuels; and energy should generate new production rhythms because their customers will go in that direction.

Before the use of SAF in the air sector, The oil companies were ahead to sign commitmentsagreements and, in the best case, supply contracts. Thus, the two main companies that operate in Spain, Repsol and Moeve (formerly Cepsa), have been working on this business for years.

Already in 2022, when Moeve was still Cepsa, he joined in a supply commitment to Iberia. At the time, the agreement also included Iberia Express. Similarly, the agreement contemplated other energy alternatives, such as renewable hydrogen and electricity, to encourage sustainable mobility in terrestrial aircraft and fleets.

Moeve also signed supply agreements with the Canary Binter to promote the sustainability of aviation from one of the main tourist regions at the international level.









The oil company also had A supply agreement with Air Europa to which SAF has provided in 2023 and 2024 on some flights from Madrid to Havana and Buenos Aires. But the Globalia subsidiary has not spoken over who is being its sustainable fuel provider during this year in which it is already forced to use.

Moeve is also supplying SAF to other companies of important draft for Spain such as Easyjet (It has an agreement until 2030) and Wizz Air. The latter uses the fuel of the old CEPSA on two European routes.

Last year also supplied Air NostrumIberia franchise, which used Moeve’s sustainable fuel on flights from Melilla.

Ryanair and Iberia

For its part, the company directed by Josu Jon Imaz –which has also supplied SAF to Air Europa– He signed a great agreement with Ryanair to promote the use of renewable fuels in Spain and Portugal. With this agreement, Repsol will facilitate Ryanair access to a maximum of 155,000 tons of SAF between 2025 and 2030, equivalent to more than 28,000 Dublin flights to Madrid, which will allow an approximate reduction of 490,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Both sectors, before 2025, put one more march with the SAF, and the agreements have happened one after another. Thus came the agreement with Voloteawhich contemplates providing up to 6.1 million liters of SAF between 2025 and 2029.

One of Repsol’s most important movements has been with Intrencial Airlines Group (IAG) for the purchase and supply of more than 28,000 tons of SAF, which has been used in the airline airlines of IAG that fly from Spanish airports, including Aer lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Iberia Express and Vueling.

The Hispanic-British holding company has drawn an ambitious roadmap for which last year it reached 1.9% use of SAF in its paths and intends to reach 10% of this fuel in 20230, 4% more than what the European Union will demand in that year.

In its results accounts of exercise 2024 presented on the last day of February, IAG said to be ensuring the sustainable fuel supply and claimed to have signed an important agreement for the supply of synthetic SAF with synthetic SAF with Twelve and Infiniumin addition to the aforementioned with Repsol.

The first of those agreements with the American Twelve will supply IAG with about 785,000 tons of SAF created from renewable energy.