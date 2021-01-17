In this controversial and complex world, we all want to be in control of our mind, control anxiety, our fears and not feel stress. Or we seek that the wills of other people do not influence our energy field -aura- when it comes to bad intentions.

In this sense, there are different methods that allow us purify the energy system, clear it of all blockage and, thus, to be able to use our intellectual and mental potential as it should be, without energies from the environment influencing our evolution.

Throughout cleaning process releases those negative energies that can come from energy attacks, evil eyes, ties, chips and implants, negativities, blockage energies caused by separations, duels, entrenched emotions, karmic remains, energetic parasites, among others….

Of course, this energy field can be weakened by own negative thoughts, stress, depression, low self-esteem, complaints and criticisms, which can lead to “sick” in every aspect.

What is the goal and when to clean?

The idea is that it allows us to live a life without emotional or energetic charges, in which we can be ourselves. Sometimes our energy pollution prevents us from seeing further and taking the steps towards the change we need.

It is recommended to do this “Energy Movement” when we are constantly invaded by feelings of sadness, discomfort and suffering for no apparent reason, anger, resentment, anger and frustration. In addition, when irrational fears take over us, we feel a lack of will and initiative in our daily life or extreme exhaustion.

Also when we notice that abundance is blocked; that our negative thoughts prevent us from seeing what life offers us; when we want to grow internally but there is something that prevents us and that is why we cannot take the step; when we live continuous conflicts with the environment or other people’s obsessions with one; when we get stuck in the past; or we have a feeling that there are presences in the home.

How are these healings performed?

According to the belief of the Healer or Healer who carries it out, the elements that are used vary.

-Radiesthesia. In the case of Radiesthesia, they use a pendulum to measure blocked energies and their graphs to align the Chakras or energy centers.

-Reiki. Reiki – it can be at a distance – is another excellent technique to harmonize with all its variants. It can also be done by closing the channels with the symbols Hon Sha Ze Sho Nen, Sei He Ki and Cho ku rei, expressing gratitude with the requests indicated for each situation.

-Angelic Seals. Stamps that allow you to have contact with the Archangel with whom you want to work.

-Velomancy Angelica Consecrated. The use of appropriate candles (light) to connect with our Angel.

-Cleaning with Jericho Roses.

-Consecrated oils.

If the cleaning is face-to-face, together with the Healer or Healer, smokes can be used. Photo: Shutterstock.

-Daily requests for cleaning and harmonization.

-Meditations together to have a connection with who needs cleaning.

-If the cleaning is face-to-face, alchemy and smoke.

Result: the “unlock” to evolve

What one expects from these cleansings is to enter a rebalancing process of our being, a healing process, in which all areas of our life will be affected.

So, the deeper the cleaning, the more energies will be removed and the more positive effects will be achieved once it is completed. The important thing is that this “purification” happens in all aspects: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual.

The emotional blocks that prevented you from moving forward dissipate. Although in some people the results are immediate, others take a little longer since it also has to see how each one responds in their processes of change and personal modification.

The improvements and physical ailments that dragged on for years disappear or lessen, the spiritual connection is restored and negative behavior patterns are gradually modified and not traumatic.

The important thing is that all energy work must be accompanied by the faith that emanates from the desire to want to heal.

Nadir Otermin Hamed, Holistic Master. Holistic Coaching. Transpersonal Psychologist. Therapies, courses and distance consultations. Instagram: @holisticonadir

