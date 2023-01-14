Energy efficiency homes, the EU draft between pros and cons

An EU draft provides that all residential properties must be in energy class E by 2030 and in that D by 2033 under penalty of being unable to sell or rent. We are all aware that having signed so many treaties to return to the pollution parameters “obliges” us in a certain sense not to postpone the commitments made indefinitely.

Now it’s a question of seeing this draft with two positions:

1. NO, MOTIVATED.

2. YES, MOTIVATED.

NOT MOTIVATED. Many political forces, property owners, economists, real estate agencies, etc. they immediately put themselves on the warpath because they believe this draft is unjust, which penalizes a country like Italy where 3 out of 4 buildings will have to be renovated. Question: does this also include properties in Venice or hotels domiciled in structures classified as “works of art”? Someone even thinks that this is a disguised asset and therefore the result is a clear NO.

YES MOTIVATED respecting international agreements on the climate finds us all in agreement, I had the opportunity to travel around the world and also Europe and it doesn’t seem to me that it is possible to renovate all the houses in Portugal with overcoats or the windmills, inhabited areas, or the scattered chateaux throughout Europe, but it could be done. How? In Italy, 110% has been tested with moderate success (now reduced to 90%), therefore it would be appropriate for our European Union to finance the restructuring it requests from its own coffers, and without any compensation, and I presume that no one would have anything to to say! If this proposal passes as it is, we would have an impressive economic boom that would surpass the legendary 60s! Liked the idea?

Now, to get back down to earth, we can remind these European “thinkers” that Italy’s real estate assets, as of 2015, amounted to 6,004.4 billion euros, more than twice the public debt. As usual, a doubt arises: isn’t it by chance that there are lobbies behind it that want to impoverish Italy?

