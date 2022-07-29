Energy | Citizens are being educated in the autumn to save energy: “Old methods must be adopted more decisively”

In the energy saving campaign starting in the fall, the focus will probably be on at least the room air temperature and the use of hot water.

in Finland in order to save energy, an information campaign aimed at citizens is planned.

In many European countries, measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption due to the energy crisis caused by the attack started by Russia. In Germany, efforts have been made to reduce the energy consumption of public spaces in several cities, and saving measures have also been taken in France.

Read more: “In Germany, we are already on the brink of disaster” – lights are being turned off in Central Europe, but will it save us from the energy shortage?

The Finnish Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs has launched a campaign planned by the state’s sustainable development company Motiva. The goal is to share information about energy saving methods with citizens.

I told you about the campaign earlier Over.

The campaign an expert involved in the implementation Päivi Suur-Uski says that the idea for the energy saving campaign was already born in the spring, in March-April.

“Soon it was decided that the campaign should not be started against summer, but it was scheduled for autumn, when energy saving is relevant.”

More information about the campaign is to be announced at the end of August. According to Suur-Uski, it is certain that the most important energy saving targets in households are heating and the use of hot water.

“Nothing new and revolutionary is coming, but the old methods just have to be used a little more boldly.”

Recommendations of the campaign could be, for example, lowering the room temperature at home and shortening warm showers. Lowering the room temperature by a degree reduces heating costs by 5 percent, and almost all warm water in homes is used for washing.

61 percent of household energy consumption goes to heating and 16 percent to water heating.

Read more: Next winter may bring with it an unprecedented energy crisis in Europe – not even the people of Helsinki are completely safe from it

Winter and you can prepare for the autumn energy-saving measures by checking that the home’s heating systems are in order. In addition, now is the time to fix the window and door seals.

According to Suur-Uski, you can also traditionally prepare yourself by collecting good firewood stocks.

According to Motiva, it is possible to reduce household energy consumption by 10–20 percent simply by changing energy usage methods. However, the energy saving campaign does not have a target amount of how much energy Finns should save.

“Let’s change our attitudes in the direction that we have to be cooler than before. That woolen socks and sweaters be used.”

Idea to educate citizens was born in Finland, although the European Union is also recommended saving natural gas.

Suur-Uski points out that there are also national differences in energy use between different countries. For example, in Finland, homes are kept warm even when no one is at home, unlike, for example, in Central Europe.

“It would be possible to adjust the temperature in the home even more precisely, so that the heat could be lowered even more when you are not at home,” suggests Suur-Uski.

In Finland, energy saving makes sense, especially in autumn and winter, because more energy is consumed.

Savings measures are already being implemented in the rest of Europe. For example in France air-conditioned shops were ordered to keep their front doors closed so that energy is not wasted.