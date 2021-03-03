Negotiations on the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) resumed this week, still with careful discretion, although this time under fire from citizen pressure. A petition demanding that the European Union and France escape from this trade agreement dating back more than a quarter of a century is actively circulating on the networks. Launched ten days ago, it displayed, on March 3, nearly 882,000 signatures on the counter. Further, in fact, to reach the million, it testifies to a massive rejection of this trade union, built in the wake of the first Gulf War and the fall of the USSR, today accused of slowing down the fight against global warming.

Developed in 1994, implemented from 1998, the TCE originally aimed to secure Europe’s energy supplies, shaken by the geopolitical earthquakes of the time. Involving 53 European and Asian countries, it protects foreign investments in Europe. Through it, the groups have a dispute settlement mechanism: any energy company that feels aggrieved by a national policy can turn against the state concerned and sue it before a private arbitration tribunal. This applies to nuclear and renewable energy producers. This also applies to producers of fossil fuels, which emit highly greenhouse gases and are harmful to the climate. The latter also have a lot to defend. The collective of journalists Investigate Europe did the math: the infrastructures linked to fossil fuels in Europe, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, and protected by the treaty are worth 344.6 billion euros. In France, they weigh 22.5 billion euros.

A standoff since 2019

Several investors also did not hesitate to activate the levers offered to them by the TCE in the face of attempts to implement climate policies. In 2017, the British company Rockhopper sued the Italian government for its refusal to grant concessions for oil drilling in the Adriatic Sea. That same year, the Canadian oil and gas group Vermilion threatened to sue France over a bill to end fossil fuel extraction on its territory. A month ago, the German giant RWE attacked the Netherlands, after their decision to close two coal-fired power stations (read our February 9 edition).

In 2019, negotiations were initiated to “modernize” the TCE. Since then, a standoff has been at work between those who want to keep it as it is, those who demand that coal and oil be excluded from it and those who demand that the European Union and all of its members come out.

Among the signatory countries, only France and Spain appear, for the time being, in this last group – even though it is timidly. The countries of Central Europe, whose economies are extremely dependent on fossil fuels and otherwise little helped in their transition, want the status quo. The European Commission, for its part, recently put a compromise on the table, which proposes to exclude fossil fuels from TCE… but in ten to twenty years. Its extension to other countries, particularly in Africa, is also on the menu of discussions. “There is nothing to expect from this ‘modernization’ discussed for two years”, sums up Manon Aubry, MEP of the GUE (European United Left), engaged in the battle against “This obsolete treaty”. “Our only real asset to win is citizen pressure. ”