Energy | CEO of Fingrid: The risk of recurring power outages is now small

The mild weather, Olkiluoto 3, the reduction in consumption and the voluntary support of the electricity system have together brightened the outlook for winter.

Network company CEO of Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen tells STT that currently the risk of rotating blackouts is low in Finland.

According to Ruusunen, only a longer period of severe frost could jeopardize the availability of electricity. At least according to Ruususen, there are no more hard frosts for January.

“The possibility of outages cannot be completely ruled out, but yes, the situation is better now than at the beginning of winter. We are cautiously positive about this,” says Ruusunen.

“The weather in February is an enigma, and it’s actually worth watching here now. March will probably be easier then.”

January in addition to the pleasant weather, according to Ruususen, the good availability of electricity has also been affected by the decrease in consumption. For example, in December, at best, Finns saved as much electricity per hour as the output of the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant.

“During peak hours, electricity consumption dropped by around 1,300 megawatts. The Finns quickly built up the power of one OL3,” says Ruusunen.

“Society has clearly learned and understood this issue [sähkön säästämisen].”

The actual Olkiluoto 3 is scheduled to produce electricity at full capacity at the beginning of February, which also swears faith in the availability of electricity, says Ruusunen.

“I am also cautiously optimistic about February. Compared to where we started this winter, we now have more chips.”

One among the new chips is the voluntary electricity system support procedure developed by Fingrid, which was launched in November.

The procedure aims to utilize the flexibility potential of production and consumption outside the electricity market.

In practice, this means that when an electricity shortage threatens, voluntary operators either produce more electricity or reduce its consumption at the same time at Fingrid’s request.

According to Ruususen, the combined flexibility potential of the voluntary operators is currently around 500 megawatt hours. The amount approximates the power of one reactor of the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

“It’s like a group of workers who don’t normally participate in the electricity market. There, for example, you can find industry and municipalities,” says Ruusunen.

“They have announced that if there is a request from Fingrid, that if necessary, backup power plants will be started or consumption will drop.”

The condition for entering the scope of the procedure is the ability to flex one megawatt either by reducing consumption, starting production, or a combination of these.

Among others, the S group and the Helsinki region’s environmental services are involved. If necessary, both operators have the opportunity to use backup power and reduce their consumption.

Electrical system the support procedure works in such a way that when an electricity shortage threatens, Fingrid first sends a precautionary request via text message to the participating operators.

If the risk of a power shortage becomes large, Fingrid sends a separate activation request to start the procedure. When the availability of electricity improves, Fingrid sends operators information about the end of the situation.

In total, a couple of dozen different parties are involved in the procedure.

The number has been increasing since the beginning of January. Even at that time, the procedure had accumulated about 450 megawatt-hours of flexibility. So, about 50 megawatt hours have come up from that amount.

Ruusunen estimates that the number of operators covered by the procedure may continue to increase. According to him, the working spirit of the “volunteer forces” has a significant impact on the availability of electricity in Finland.

“Normal electricity consumption flexibility, combined with this voluntary flexibility, has clearly given us more leeway compared to the original forecasts,” says Ruusunen.

“Yes, this society is now much more ready for such a situation [sähköpulaan] like leaving for winter.”