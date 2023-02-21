Energy | Can you get rid of an overpriced electricity contract? Maybe, answer the experts

Kuluttajaliitto and the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority are receiving inquiries from consumers who want to get rid of their expensive fixed-term electricity contracts.

In many households are struggling with how to get out of the electricity contract, which was made to protect the wallet when the price of electricity rose, but is now too expensive compared to the electricity exchange prices.

According to a report by the Economic Committee of the Parliament, about 130,000 households made a contract during a time when prices were over 30 cents per kilowatt hour.

The stock exchange price later turned down, but in our own agreement, the price could already be locked in for a long time – sometimes even for two years. The most expensive contracts have been up to more than 40 cents, while now you can get a contract for around 11 cents.

Consumer counseling and the consumer representative have received inquiries from up to 2,000 consumers regarding electricity contracts and bills since November, says the leading expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) Jukka Kaakkola.

Southeast according to which something can still be done.

“It’s always worth contacting the electricity seller and going through the options and trying to negotiate with the seller whether it’s possible to either withdraw from the contract by paying a contractual penalty or switch to another product with the same seller. Within the same electricity company, the contract could be changed to a more favorable one,” he said.

“Switching to a new contract can be a reasonable option for the seller as well, so that the customer remains a customer in the future as well.”

Kuluttajaliito is also on the same line: it is always worth asking about terminating or changing the contract, even if the company is not obliged to agree.

“It is also possible to invoke a social performance obstacle, such as changes in health or family situation, but this is not an automatic way to get rid of a fixed-term contract,” said the Communications Manager of the Consumers’ Association Paula Pessi for STT.

Of the electricity companies so far, at least Helen has implemented a new six-month electricity contract, to which you can exchange your more expensive contract, Kaakkola praised.

Parliamentary On Monday, the finance committee appealed to the electricity companies to rationalize the contracts of those trapped in expensive fixed-term contracts. The petition was included in the report on the retroactive and automatic one-time payment of the electricity credit, which is used to help pay the bills for about four winter months.

All personal customers who receive large bills will be reimbursed according to the size of the bill. Refunds will later appear as deductions from invoices. The matter is still going to the plenary session of the parliament to be decided.

The manager responsible for energy industry markets Pekka Salomaa according to which aid should be targeted precisely at those who genuinely need it.

“Yes, this sounds a bit like this kind of election campaign talk,” he commented to STT.

“A really large group of people are getting the kind of help they could do without. Kela would also have its own ways to help,” he thought.

“For quite a few electricity sellers, the mentioned income is not possible, because the purchase price of electricity is hedged to a fixed price and this takes place on the (stock exchange) Nasdaq market place or with a producer,” he said.

According to KKV’s Kaakkola, the electricity credit helps somewhat in paying the highest electricity bills, but it is not enough to help everyone.

“For a consumer dependent on a long and expensive fixed-term contract, it does not bring help for the entire duration of the contract,” Kaakkola estimates.