Energy, Cacciari: “The 5 Stars don’t count for anything, I turn to Draghi and ask …”. Interview

The problem of the high bills is the result of the “total lack of preparation of politics and governments”. He has no doubt Massimo Cacciariinterviewed by Affaritaliani.it in the week in which the executive is preparing to pass yet another decree. “Because an adequate inventory policy has not been made and we only have it for a month? Why were no stocks built up when prices were low? Why are prices formed in a spot way on purchased oil and not in the long run? Why is there no effect on bills when prices fall and instead the rise is immediate when prices on the markets rise? We suffer the damage of political vices and an unfortunate energy policy. Indeed, the absence of an energy policy “, underlines the former mayor of Venice.”In the 1970s, Italy was at the forefront of nuclear power“.

Indeed, there are those who want to relaunch it now, in the wake of Macron, with the so-called clean nuclear … “Starting now is too late. These things are not improvised“. Was it a mistake to abandon the path of nuclear energy?” I was in the Industry Committee of the Chamber and at the beginning of the 1980s I followed all the events of the energy plan. There were some reasonable positions that were overwhelmed by the demagogic wave. Italian energy policy was founded entirely on oil. Abandoning nuclear power was a precise choice of politics, of course we should have continued on this path and I in the PCI have been crucified for my positions“.

Cacciari argues: “In the early 1980s the energy plan was then launched with a total nuclear cut. Today’s results are not only the children of those choices but of the absence of a preventive policy, just like on the Covid epidemic. . As always in Italy when there is an emergency we run to patch up. An industrial policy is still missing today in a sensational way. Why don’t we have stocks for three months? Why is there no body or authority that controls prices? Because when the cost of raw materials falls, no one notices it and when the consequences increase, they are seen a minute later? “.

Now the government resumes the extraction of gas in the Mediterranean Sea, a choice that 5 Stars do not like. What do you think of it? “The extraction of gas in the Mediterranean stopped because Ravenna was going under water. It is scientifically proven that the extraction of gas causes the lowering of the ground level, is there no longer this problem? The 5 Stars count for absolutely nothing, let’s talk to Draghi. I speak directly to the Prime Minister: are you sure that the consequences that in the past decades had led to the interruption of methane extraction no longer exist? If Draghi is sure, go ahead. “Finally, the Democratic Party, which focuses entirely on renewables …” They have produced something and we have seen an impact on our needs. But the Democratic Party should also answer the earlier questions on supply and prices“.

As for the Ukraine crisis and the possible invasion of Russia, Cacciari observes: “We are in an international situation in which the balance of power is very uncertain and still needs to be decided. There are no longer two titans and a few extras, today there are at least a dozen actors on the field. You have to be very skilled and compromise, which is fundamental in politics, is more necessary than ever. Bullying, on one side or the other, is deleterious. After that, it should not be forgotten that these are borderlands, lands of migrations, of interbreeding, as the history of Europe teaches “.

