For several months, the EDF unions have been battling against the project to overhaul the group led by the Élysée. The Hercules plan aims to split the electrician into two distinct entities: EDF “blue” would (in particular) combine nuclear electricity production, while EDF “green” would bring together numerous subsidiaries (renewables, distribution, etc.). These latter activities, which are more profitable, would be open to the private sector, up to 35% initially. Nuclear power, for its part, would be made safe. This project aroused an almost unanimous outcry from the electrician unions: the CGT, CFDT, FO and CFE-CGC all denounce a project “Financial” who “EDF cut to give pride of place to competition” by separating production and marketing, putting an end to the company’s public service mission.

But now EDF’s future darkens even more. The Reporterre site got its hands on a note from the APE (State Participation Agency) which reflects the recommendations of the European Commission on the reorganization of French nuclear power. The information site recalls the context: “Although obliged to come to the aid of an over-indebted EDF (it drags a gross financial debt of 61 billion euros at the end of 2019), while the group is facing a wall of investments, in particular to maintain its nuclear power plants and renew its production equipment, the State must indeed validate the rescue plan for the electrician by Brussels. “

And the avenues favored by the Commission are brutal, even more so than the Hercules project is already. “The position of the European Commission is to favor a holding company without an operational role or control over its subsidiaries, and their independence, summarizes the EPA note. This position would make it impossible to maintain an integrated group and would go beyond the requirements laid down by European texts. “ To put it another way, it is a dismantling in order that would emerge. “They want the head holding company to no longer have any financial or legal control over its subsidiaries, decrypts Fabrice Coudour, from the FNME-CGT. Basically, we’re creating sub-businesses that will do what they want, or even be put into competition. Nuclear power and hydroelectricity would be found on the same competitive market. “

For Anne Debrégeas (SUD energy), the APE note is not surprising: “In a way, that just confirms our fears. Negotiations between the government and the Commission take place outside of any citizen debate. Internally, we are guaranteed that the business would not be broken up. In reality, everything suggests that we will witness a sudden separation of the group’s activities, with a ban on exchanging information or pooling debts and the loan conditions. This will pose enormous problems, when we know the capital needs of this sector. “

“The real question is what will be the position of the French state, resumes Fabrice Coudour. We lack the political courage to tell the Commission again that energy is a vital good and that we will organize our public services as we see fit. “