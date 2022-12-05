Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck addresses his words to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov/Tobias Schwarz/AFP

In an interview, Green Party politician Robert Habeck gives an update on German gas storage facilities. He explains why he buys gas in Qatar – and by when Germany should be climate neutral.

Munich/Berlin – Ukraine war, inflation, energy crisis: Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (The Greens) has had to do hard work for months.

In a recent interview, the Vice Chancellor not only had a message ready for Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. And the Greens politician gave an update on the German gas storage facilities.

Gas crisis in Germany: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has a message for Vladimir Putin

“It would be good if we didn’t always operate in the red zone, i.e. had to respond to extraordinary situations with extraordinary laws at extraordinary speed. But if the need requires it, we will continue to act just as consistently and quickly,” said the 53-year-old Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ): “Putin should calmly see how efficient this administration, this democracy is. We will keep the country resilient.”

Putin should calmly see how efficient this administration, this democracy is.

In July, Habeck accused the Kremlin of extortion in the gas crisis. At a press event in Berlin, the North German explained that it was a distortion of the facts that Moscow presented itself as a guarantor of secure gas supplies.

Instead, Russia is using its great power to blackmail Europe and Germany, the deputy head of government said at the time.

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Habeck explained why Russian gas supplies via the Baltic Sea were only gradually cut back, even though Ukraine had to defend itself against military attacks by the Russian army at the same time – and it still has to do so today.

Robert Habeck on the energy crisis: German gas storage facilities are “crammed full”

“We would have made a serious mistake if we had cut off gas supplies from Russia earlier this year. Then the memory would not be full now. Instead, we used the time, wrote the necessary laws, bought gas, filled the storage facilities to the brim, pushed ahead with the construction of LNG terminals at high speed and are now doing without Russian gas,” said the Green politician FAZ.

Politicians in crisis mode: Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (The Greens). © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

In the interview he was also asked about criticism as to why the Federal Republic of Germany buys gas from the controversial World Cup host Qatar. Habeck himself had traveled to the emirate, as had Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “The trip was right and necessary. We are dependent on different suppliers, also because Germany has not provided any alternatives for years,” he said and explained: “We also have to talk to difficult partners, and we do that.”

Robert Habeck (The Greens): Germany should be climate-neutral by 2045

Habeck not only gave an update on the gas storage facilities, but also on when Germany should be climate-neutral according to the Greens – despite the consequences of the Ukraine war.

“We want to be climate-neutral by 2045 and have accordingly stipulated in our LNG laws that the terminals may only be operated with liquefied natural gas until the end of 2043,” he said: “Companies can act within this framework. This also applies to the US company that has now signed the contract with Qatar.” (pm)