Cgia: electricity bill at -34.2% in 2024 but doubled from pre-Covid

Between the first half of 2024 and the same period in 2023 the cost of electricity bills (-34.2%) and gas bills (-19.6%) has “plummeted”, while almost all other tariffs have recorded a sharp increase, especially when compared to the inflation trend which in the first half of 2024 rose by only 0.9%. This is what emerges from the data released today by Cgia di Mestre, which however points out that compared to the pre-Covid period, the electricity bill has doubled: between 2019 and 2023, electricity bills increased by 108% and gas bills by 72.1%.

As for other rates, In the first half of 2024, compared to last year, rail transport increased by 7.5%, water bills by 7%, postal services by 4.9%, urban transport by 4.3%, taxis by 2.6%, waste by 1.7%, tolls and parking meters by 2.1%. Only telephone services remained almost unchanged, with an increase of just 0.5%. In absolute terms, in the period monitored between 2019 and today, the rates examined in the Cgia study have an average cost for Italian families of just over 2,900 euros per year, an amount that corresponds to 12% of the entire annual family expenditure.

In light of the energy crisis that occurred in particular between the end of 2021 and the first part of 2023, Cgia warns, it is estimated that the increase in the prices of raw materials has allowed the major companies in this sector present in our country to total 70 billion euros in extra profits.. The Draghi government has collected a total of 2.84 billion euros from the extraordinary levy on these energy giants, compared, however, to the 10.8 billion expected. The Meloni government has instead brought 3.4 billion euros into the public coffers, almost a billion more than the 2.6 budgeted. The Cgia of Mestre highlights that, if of the 13.4 billion expected, energy companies have paid less than half, many artisans, many small traders and just as many self-employed workers have paid twice the surge in electricity and gas bills that has occurred in recent years. “In the last year, electricity and gas bills have undergone a drastic reduction”, notes the secretary of the Cgia Renato Mason.

“This is very positive, however the energy crisis that we suffered in 2022 and 2023 has left its mark in particular on artisans and traders. In fact, the owners of these businesses have paid the increases twice. The first for domestic use, the second to light, heat/cool shops and stores”. “Things went differently for the large energy companies, however, which, called upon to return a portion of the extra profits made in these years of crisis, had to pay over 13 billion in solidarity contributions, but in the final balance they paid less than half”, concludes Mason.