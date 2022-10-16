Energy | At worst, a power outage can break equipment, but the risk is small in a planned outage

Fingrid said earlier in the fall that in the event of an electricity shortage, electricity distribution could be limited as a last option. This would mean power outages of at most two hours.

Power outages can confuse or at worst break household electrical appliances. Next winter, however, the risk of device breakdowns will not be greater than normal, even if electricity distribution has to be limited, says the control room manager Arto Pahkin from the grid company Fingrid.

“[Suunnitellut sähkökatkot] is done with circuit breaker functions that do not cause breakdowns of electrical equipment. If the device breaks down, the reason must come from something else, i.e. aging or the device’s own characteristics,” he tells STT.

There has been a lot of discussion about power outages this fall, because the sufficiency of electricity in the coming winter has raised concerns. Fingrid said earlier in the fall that in the event of an electricity shortage, electricity distribution could be limited as a last option. This would mean power outages of at most two hours.

Leading expert Seppo Niemi The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) emphasizes that power outages rarely break equipment.

“That’s the equivalent of pulling a plug out of the wall. Of course, it’s not the best possible way of working, but it usually doesn’t break anything,” says Niemi.

Although the devices are designed to withstand interruptions, with bad luck, for example, sensitive electronics can break due to a voltage spike. These can include, for example, audio and video devices, smart TVs or computers.

“It’s very likely that nothing very strange will happen, but if you can influence it yourself, then maybe you should be prepared. After the outage starts, you can remove the plug from more sensitive devices,” says Niemi.

Even very old electrical equipment can be more vulnerable than new ones. In addition to age-related wear and tear, their ability to withstand voltage fluctuations does not necessarily meet current requirements.

On the market there are surge protectors for power spikes. You can also prepare for power outages with a UPS or other backup power device.

“I don’t see that it’s a necessity, but if you want to get it, of course you can. The cheaper UPS devices in households don’t add many minutes to using the computer, but maybe enough that the system can be brought down in a controlled manner,” says Niemi of Tukes.

According to Niemi, you should also know the operation of home appliances enough to be able to reset the settings reset by a power cut if necessary. He cites an example of an air conditioner in a townhouse that has been on for years.

“When the power goes out, the device’s memory may be cleared and it may revert to some other settings. The air conditioning can go full blast or the temperature can change. You should find out for yourself” how the device behaves after a power outage.