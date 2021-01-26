It is not an ordinary social struggle. In a sense, the battle for the Grandpuits refinery, in Seine-et-Marne, crystallizes a good part of the economic and social issues associated with the energy transition. How to turn the page on a polluting industry without demolishing jobs? Ensure the reconversion of a site without placing workers and residents in front of a fait accompli? Or, to use an expression now worn out, how do you reconcile “end of the world and end of the month”?

For the employees of Grandpuits, these questions are not theoretical. They haunt the spirits since the management of Total announced, in September 2020, its intention to stop refining on the site. 200 jobs (out of 400) could go up in smoke, not to mention the hundreds of subcontractors. In the columns of Parisian, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of the oil company, takes a step back: this restructuring is part of “In a project that will keep us busy for the next thirty years. It’s simple, if we want to contain global warming to 2 degrees, we must at least halve the consumption (of oil) ”.

In other words, this stopping of refining would be linked to the desire to transform the site into an eco-compatible production unit which would help Total to assert itself as a renewable giant … The real reasons are more prosaic. The group estimates that the rehabilitation of the Ile-de-France pipeline supplying the refinery, damaged in 2009, would cost it 600 million euros. That is 100 million more than a reconversion, which allows the switch to Total to “green” its image.

The plant would be supplied with “used cooking oils” …

Wind up against this sleight of hand, the unions are not arguing for the status quo. “I feel very concerned by environmental issues, even assures Adrien Cornet (CGT). To be honest, I even almost left Total a few years ago to get into permaculture… With a colleague who ended up leaving the site after twenty years in the box, we were discussing the preservation of the planet. I started to ask myself questions because I am aware of the impact of the energy that we produce on global warming. But since then I have realized that I was asking them the wrong way: we cannot solve the problem individually. “

A colleague from another refinery gives him the contact details of Cécile Marchand, Friends of the Earth. In October, an informal discussion in a Parisian bistro convinced them to try the junction. Often opposed because of divergent interests, unions and green associations will this time join forces, to preserve jobs while clearing the future. The battle of Grandpuits becomes one of the causes defended by the collective Social and ecological emergency, this unprecedented “red and green” alliance forged in the midst of the Covid crisis, bringing together CGT, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Attac, Solidaires, etc. Goal ? Make Grandpuits the laboratory for a successful ecological transition, which would reconcile social imperatives and climate emergency. The task is immense.

For the collective, in any case, one thing is clear: the reconversion of the site as conceived by Total is a matter of marketing. The group plans to transform the refinery into a biofuel plant, in order to produce 400,000 tonnes per year, for the aviation sector. The factory would be supplied with “used cooking oils” and “rapeseed-type vegetable oils” … First problem: even if Total is careful not to favor palm oil, a pet peeve of NGOs for years, its desire to resorting to vegetable oils immediately weighs down the virtuous aspect of the process. Numerous studies show that the carbon footprint of first generation agrofuels (from food crops) is disastrous if we look at the entire production cycle: indeed, producing fuel from land originally intended for food production (rapeseed, beetroot, etc.) implies that we import what we can no longer grow here. This is called “indirect land use change”. Surprise: once this parameter is integrated, calculations show that European rapeseed-based biodiesel emits more CO2 than gasoline…

“The transformation of the site into a“ green ”hydrogen production unit”

The second problem is that we do not know where the “waste oils” mentioned by Total will come from, but it’s a safe bet that they will be imported: only 15% of the oils used in fuel today in France come from France. ‘Hexagon ; the rest coming from abroad (22% from China). “Total clearly uses the green argument to hide a social plan, assures Cécile Marchand. Their project is the worst way to initiate an ecological transition, without consultation with the employees of the site or those of the employment area. “

Instead, the collective of opponents wants to build an alternative project that would bring together employees of the refinery, engineers and local elected officials. An energy specialist from the Confédération paysanne, at the heart of the project, sets the course: “The idea would be to gradually transform the current site into a“ green ”hydrogen production unit, manufactured by electrolysis, a process combining electricity and water. The necessary electricity could be produced by combining several renewable energies: photovoltaic, wind power, but also anaerobic digestion (1) of organic waste and biomass present in the region. The advantage of in Integrating anaerobic digestion is that it makes it possible to compensate for the intermittent nature of other renewable energies (solar and wind power): as soon as it is supplied continuously, the methaniser produces gas continuously. “

This expert admits that there is still some way to go, but adds that there is no question of starting from scratch: “There are already on the site the basic elements necessary for any type of industrial production: steam, water, electricity, columns, pumps, pipes, etc. n count the skills of the teams in place, the technicians able to manage a production unit. And we already use hydrogen in the refinery, to hydro-desulphurize fuels, that is to say in lift the sulfur. ”