Energy | Arttu Niemelä's parents made a really expensive electricity contract – The electricity company does not receive a single cent

Arttu Niemelä's parents signed a fixed-term electricity contract with Fortum, where the price of electricity is more than 70 percent higher than the current market price.

In September 2022 A couple living in Rymättylä signed an electricity contract with Fortum.

The seller had two different contracts to offer. Would the couple choose a contract where the price was tied to the electricity exchange and its price fluctuations, or would they take a fixed-price and fixed-term contract?