The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will open tomorrow, Tuesday, in coordination with the local authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah, the Najimat tunnel, which will contribute to the smooth flow of traffic, and this tunnel is part of a project to develop and raise the efficiency of Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Road in the Emirate of Fujairah, whose cost is 250 million dirhams, to be completed in the first half of this year.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Eng. Yousef Abdullah, confirmed that the ministry had recently completed paving the asphalt layers in the Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Road project completely, opening roads at all traffic intersections, operating all traffic signals, and lighting was also activated In large parts of the project, in order to further enhance the flow of traffic and safety of traffic until the final completion of the project and the opening of the road to traffic.

He pointed out that the Ministry had completed the completion of 3 pedestrian tunnels according to the highest international standards used to ensure the safety of pedestrian crossing along the project, and with regard to the “Merashid” tunnel, works are underway according to the plan, where the tunnel body was completed by 86% and coordination is being made with other departments to accelerate Completion and tunnel delivery.

The project as a whole is considered a strategic axis within the structural plan of the road network implemented by the Ministry, and one of the vital projects in the Emirate of Fujairah as it is the main road that penetrates the city center from Sheikh Khalifa Road to the Corniche and reaches Kalba Road and Khor Fakkan Road, and it reduces the travel time by 73% from 15 One minute to 4 minutes, and raising the road capacity by 100%, from 10,000 vehicles per day to 20,000 vehicles, while the works on the project include the completion of a rainwater drainage network, 3 pedestrian tunnels and 3 car tunnels.





