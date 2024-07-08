The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced the launch of the Space Astrolabe project in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

The project aims to employ satellite technology, advanced industries and artificial intelligence, and exploit the UAE’s capabilities and leadership in tracking and monitoring the maritime sector, raising the efficiency and effectiveness of ship location operations and displaying sea and weather conditions, raising the level of competitiveness of the national maritime sector, and enhancing the country’s position to be one of the best maritime centers in the world.

It aims to build a database of ships visiting the country’s ports, enhance partnerships with institutions concerned with space and satellites, expand coverage of future initiatives to improve ship control, and help maintain the security of marine facilities and coasts, in addition to benefiting marine institutions concerned with control and protection of maritime traffic, and monitoring ship locations in the event of their failure to connect to tracking devices.

The Astrolabe is considered one of the transformational projects within the performance agreements of federal government agencies for the year 2023-2024. These are qualitative projects that move the country towards the future, enhance its competitiveness, and contribute to achieving a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time.

The Space Astrolabe supports the government’s efforts to accelerate the achievement of the objectives of the axis of developing an interconnected and technologically superior infrastructure within the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, which requires qualitative and doubled efforts that contribute to achieving the government’s aspirations and positively reflect on society and the various sectors of the state.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei stressed the important role of this project in enhancing maritime security, raising the competitiveness of the national maritime sector, and enhancing the UAE’s position as one of the best maritime centres in the world, as well as its attractiveness to international investors to provide added value to maritime companies operating in the country, as well as commercial ships visiting its ports.

He said that this step comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to exploit its pioneering capabilities in the fields of space technology, satellite services and innovation to achieve progress and growth in various sectors, which contributes to enhancing maritime security and improving the management of marine resources.

He added that improving tracking systems using advanced technology enhances the efficiency of maritime transport and reduces risks, which contributes to increasing the movement of international trade and transport through the UAE ports, in addition to enhancing the UAE’s reputation as a global maritime centre with the latest technologies and sustainable practices.

He explained that the UAE affirms its continued work on developing the maritime sector and supporting it in all possible ways, to achieve further growth and progress, and achieve the vision of We the Emirates 2031, leading to the 2071 Centennial to be a leading country in all economic and developmental fields, and that such projects enable the provision of accurate and updated data that supports decision-making and enhances the efficiency of operations, and also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading country in the field of space and technology, and to be a role model in adopting innovations and using them to achieve sustainable development.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, said that launching the Space Astrolabe project in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represents an important step towards enhancing the use of space technology in serving the maritime sector.

He added that the project reflects the UAE’s vision to benefit from advanced technology to achieve sustainable development and enhance its position as one of the best maritime centres in the world.