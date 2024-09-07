The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced yesterday the launch of the instant chat technology “Ask Us” using generative artificial intelligence “Chat Bot” on its official website, as the conversation platform was developed to deal with various types of inquiries and requests, starting from simple questions and reaching inquiries related to services.

The platform provides customers with comprehensive answers that include basic information and additional dimensions related to the Ministry’s services quickly and efficiently.

The new chatbot technology launched by the Ministry in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, allows for enhanced communication with customers and direct interaction with the automated system around the clock, which contributes to saving time and effort to obtain the required information and services.

The initiative comes within the framework of the Ministry’s commitment to adopting advanced technical solutions to improve the quality of services and enhance communication with the public, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s strategy aimed at developing its digital services and facilitating access to them in line with the “We the Emirates 2031” vision in the field of improving the quality of services provided to customers and achieving comprehensive digital transformation.

The Ministry works according to a clear vision and diverse initiatives to enhance its communication with the public through a unified and secure technological structure, which includes modern technical means and smart phone applications that serve the aspirations of the concerned public, which enhances the Ministry’s aspirations to respond to the requirements of the government and the directives of the country’s leadership, which places the public at the top of its priorities.