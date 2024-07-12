The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Company, in cooperation with the Emirates General Transport and Services Company (Emirates Transport), launched a joint project to install and operate electric vehicle charging stations in Emirates Transport buildings, as a step towards enhancing the infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, according to a press release today.

This project is part of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Company’s objectives, which support the transformational project “Global Electric Vehicle Market”, which aims to support the shift towards using a green transportation system, and increase the number of electric vehicles in the country to 50% of the total number by 2050, which in turn contributes to achieving the goals of the UAE’s strategy for climate neutrality by 2050, and the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, by accelerating the process of shifting to clean and environmentally friendly means of transportation, and significantly reducing emissions resulting from the transportation sector.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Company, said: “In the project, we seek to prepare joint studies towards the future of public transportation using hydrogen fuel, study and evaluate sustainable transportation methods, and involve stakeholders and investors concerned in these targets, in addition to cooperating in supporting the targets of the climate neutrality strategy in the transportation sector by 2050, and working together to develop policies for adopting electric vehicles for the private sector in the UAE.”

“The electric vehicle market is growing steadily, as we plan to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50% of the total vehicles on the country’s roads by 2050, while their share at the end of last year was 3%,” he added, stressing that electric vehicle sales in 2023 amounted to 13% of the total car sales in the country, expecting this trend to grow significantly in the coming years.

He continued: “Through the Emirates Vehicle Charger Company, we aim to install about 100 charging stations during the current year,” expecting to install more than 1,000 chargers by 2030 in the various emirates of the country.

For his part, Alex Renter, Emirates Transport official, confirmed that the new stations will contribute to facilitating the use of electric vehicles, which is an important step towards achieving a complete shift to green transportation in the near future.