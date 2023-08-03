The Greek Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Georgios Geraptridis, and Nicholas Dendias, in addition to a large number of officials, in the midst of the growing cooperation between Cairo and Athens in many fields.

Details of the talks

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, obtained by Sky News Arabia, the meeting witnessed bilateral talks, followed by extensive discussions between the delegations of the two countries, where Sisi welcomed the visit of the Greek Prime Minister to Egypt, once again congratulating him on the electoral victory achieved by the ruling party in the Greek parliamentary elections.

The Egyptian President praised the depth and stability of the distinguished strategic relations between Egypt and Greece, the tangible development witnessed by bilateral cooperation in various fields, and the distinguished level of political coordination between the two countries on issues of common concern, while expressing appreciation for Greece’s positions towards Egypt, whether at the bilateral or international levels. European Union framework, as well as fruitful cooperation in terms of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Cyprus.

from his side; The Greek Prime Minister affirmed the firmness of the close and historical ties between the two countries, welcoming the remarkable progress in the level of cooperation over the past years, and expressing his country’s keenness to continue deepening relations between the two countries and pushing them to broader horizons at various levels, especially in light of the prominent Egyptian role in facing crises. and current challenges in the Mediterranean region.

The Greek Prime Minister was keen to extend his thanks and appreciation to Egypt after it sent planes to assist in extinguishing forest fires in Greece.

The meeting witnessed discussions on ways to enhance the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries, where mutual keenness was confirmed to speed up the activation and implementation of the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries, and the continuation of pushing cooperation in the fields of military, economic and cultural cooperation, in addition to the energy file and what is related to natural gas and electrical interconnection, as well as Cooperation in green transition sectors.

The talks also witnessed an exchange of visions and viewpoints regarding regional files of common interest, in line with the consistency of the positions of the two countries in the eastern Mediterranean region, with an emphasis on the fact that the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum represents one of the most important tools in this context.

The two leaders discussed the developments of the phenomenon of illegal immigration in the Mediterranean basin, where the Greek Prime Minister appreciated Egypt’s efforts to confront this phenomenon, especially in light of the burdens it imposes due to hosting millions of refugees on the land of Egypt.

At the international level, the talks dealt with a number of issues of mutual interest, foremost of which were the global repercussions of the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as developments in the existing crises in the region, especially Libya, where Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position in supporting the political track and the importance of holding the presidential and parliamentary elections, and the exit of all Foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan lands and Libya’s restoration of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability.

in conclusion; The two sides agreed to continue intensive coordination to confront the various common challenges facing the region, in a way that achieves the aspirations of its peoples to live in peace, security and stability.

Egypt and Greece relations

Egypt and Greece share strong bilateral relations, especially in the political and economic fields, and they are embarking on joint development projects on the bilateral level as well as on the trilateral level with Cyprus.

This includes a potential energy project under which the three countries plan to interconnect their electrical networks according to a memorandum of understanding they signed in October 2021.

The three countries held many summits to advance tripartite cooperation projects and strengthen their relations in all fields.

Data from the Central Statistical Organization in Egypt showed an increase in the value of Egyptian exports to Greece, to record $1.7 billion in 2022, compared to $1.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 5.3 percent.

The value of Egyptian imports from Greece amounted to $418.6 million in 2022, compared to $409.6 million in 2021, an increase of 2.2 percent.

The value of Greek investments in Egypt amounted to $6.6 million during the year 2021-2022, compared to $1.5 million during the year 2020-2021, an increase of 334.4 percent.

Summit priorities

In the opinion of the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister and expert in international relations, Hussein Haridi, the energy file comes at the top of the Egyptian-Greek summit’s priorities, as this file has become of paramount importance as a result of the growing impact of climate change on the eastern Mediterranean, including Greece.

“Haridi,” in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia,” indicated that the energy and climate change file has become doubly important in recent times.

He considered that this visit comes after the exchange of ambassadors between Egypt and Turkey, as an opportunity to explain the dimensions of the Egyptian-Turkish relations within the framework of the Egyptian-Greek partnership and the tripartite cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

He pointed out that the issue of combating illegal immigration occupied a prominent place during the talks, in connection with the sinking of an illegal immigration boat off the Greek coast last June.

The former Egyptian diplomat said, “The relations between Cairo and Athens are well-established and bring together two civilizations, two peoples, common interests and visions towards various issues and challenges, whether political or economic.”