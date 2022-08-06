Speech by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency came after the attack on a Ukrainian power plant on Friday

The director general of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said this Saturday (Aug. “so real” of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine. The facility is the largest in Europe and was occupied by Russia in March. However, it is still operated by Ukrainians.

Military action around the plant amounts to “play with fire”, with consequences “potentially catastrophic”, said gross “I am extremely concerned about the bombing of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which highlights the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”.

Ukrainian state energy company Energoatam said the attack was carried out by Russians. Russia, on the other hand, claims that the bombing was carried out by Ukrainians, who did not accept the takeover of the plant by the Kremlin army.

Grossi also said that almost all “7 pillars of security” established at the beginning of the war in Ukraine were violated at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. “This must stop, and stop now”, he stated.

He asked for the cooperation of Russia and Ukraine so that he can lead a “mission” from security experts at the Ukrainian installation, which has not yet been carried out despite the “determined efforts” from the agency.

In his speech, he took the opportunity to thank the “constant support” by the Secretary General of the UN (United Nations), Antônio Guterres.

GLOBAL NUCLEAR DISARMAMENT

In Japan, during the ceremony of the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, declared that “nuclear weapons are nonsense”. He further stated that anew arms race” it is “gaining speed”.

“Crises with serious nuclear implications are spreading rapidly. From the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said. For Guterres, humanity is “playing with a loaded gun”.

According to him, the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, in New York, is a “sign of hope”. He asked the Treaty members to work “urgently” to end “the stocks that threaten the future” and to support the UN on disarmament, eliminating “these devices of destruction”.