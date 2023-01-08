With full reservoirs, the country would have overcome the phase of fluctuations in gas prices and fear of collapse of supply – threats since Russia suspended supply, following sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. The Bundesnetzagentur, Germany’s energy regulatory agency, considers it unlikely a scenario of gas shortages during this winter, but defends the need to maintain the effort to save.

“With every margin of insecurity, I don’t count that anything still goes wrong this winter”, said the director of the organization, Klaus Müller, in this Sunday’s edition (08/01) of the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

He calculates that at the end of winter (second half of March) the gas tanks will be at 50% of their total capacity. At the moment, your level is 90%. The German government had set a target for February deposits to be at 40%.

“You can never say ‘never’, but yes: the assumption that we will not reach this goal is unrealistic”, reinforced the director of the Bundesnetzagentur.

Prices back to December 2021 levels

Despite this optimism, Müller stressed the need to maintain a policy of fuel economy, since the opposite “would be very expensive” and would be “insolidarity”: “An increase in gas consumption would lead to a rise in prices for industries that are very dependent on energy who, after seeing their expenses increase exponentially in the summer, can now recover”, he argued.

Müller also expects an end to price fluctuations, since “currently gas is back to costing as much as it was in December 2021″, mainly because Europe filled its reservoirs, and thus removed all basis for possible speculation”. Thus, “there are good indications that we have reached a price level that we can count on in the next one to two years”.

However, at least three risk factors remain: that the coming winter will be colder; for China to intensify its energy consumption again; and possible threats to gas infrastructure, as “the attack on Nordstream’s pipelines showed that there is a security risk”.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, to compensate for the lack of natural gas from Russia, which represented 60% of national consumption, Germany implemented a strategy that included calling for savings, creating a infrastructure for liquefied gas and replacement by other energy sources in gas-powered plants.

