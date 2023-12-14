IEA report states that demand will fall to 1.1 million barrels per day; forecast contradicts OPEC estimate

A AIE (International Energy Agency) stated this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the world demand for oil is expected to decrease in 2024. The information is contained in the report of the “Petroleum Market” of December 2023, published this Thursday (14.Dec.2023). Here's the complete (PDF – 198 kB, in English).

According to the document, evidence indicating a reduction in demand for the resource is increasing. The AIE states that the “deterioration of macroeconomic prospects” resulted in a downward revision of the global consumption growth forecast for the 4th quarter of 2023. The new estimate related to the period reduced demand by almost 400 thousand barrels per day.

“Europe, Russia and the Middle East are responsible for most of the adjustment [referente ao 4º trimestre]. […] Oil consumption growth is forecast to slow significantly in 2024 to 1.1 million barrels per day.”states the text.

The International Energy Agency also analyzes that “oil market sentiment has turned decidedly pessimistic” in November and December of this year, even after OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum and Allied Exporting Countries) announced a new cut in oil production for next year.

“The extension of OPEC+ production cuts until the 1st quarter of 2024 did little to support oil prices”the report states.

The International Energy Agency's estimate contradicts the forecast from OPEC. On Wednesday (Dec 13), the organization kept its forecast unchanged for an increase in global demand for oil in 2023 and 2024. For next year, the expectation is for an increase in demand by 2.2 million barrels per day.

