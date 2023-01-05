The energy crisis is coming to an end. For The Telegraph it will end this summer

The great panic on the energy market is over. This is the summary of the European experts in the sector. Even for the prestigious British newspaper The Telegraph the buriana will definitely end this summer. However, energy prices in Italy are not falling, even if in the last few weeks, Europe has never had supply and cost problems. The price of gas has collapsed to 65 euros per Mwh, a peak that has not been reached since December 2021. A promising scenario, reinforced by the low demand for energy, due to the predominantly mild climate which has reduced the demand for winter gas. Oil markets are extremely sensitive to these events and react quickly by raising or lowering prices as demand rises or falls.

In Italy, the increase in prices at petrol pumps is mainly due to the lack of state money, that is, to fund compensation mechanisms that are inevitable in this phase. The real problem is the measures taken by internal states, not always up to par or with available resources. On the other hand, inflation at such high levels has returned to the global economy for the first time in 40 years. The war in Ukraine, in addition to being a tragedy of death and destruction, should have called into question the monetary policies of the central banks because it is undermining any possible growth and inflating inflation, when it was already high due to the return to normalcy post pandemic. But there have been no hesitations on this front.

The signs of easing and positivity on the cost of energy exist. They are mainly due to the emergence of liquefied gas (LNG) terminals which have sprung up all over Europe as an alternative to the normally used Russian gas pipelines.

“The importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG)”, explains the European Union, “is a way of diversifying the suppliers and routes that the EU uses to obtain natural gas. It has become particularly important in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the EU’s plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas imports.”

The increase in infrastructure capable of allowing imports made it possible to take energy “between January and September 2022, from the major exporters of LNG to the EU which were the United States (44%), Russia (17%) and Qatar (13%)”. France was the largest importer of LNG to the EU, ahead of Spain and Belgium.

This variable is not irrelevant even if the main turning points all remain: the structural reasons behind the high prices remain and policy should intervene on those. But it appears totally inert, conditioned by balances that appear immovable and moreover subject to the unrelenting advance of technologies and artificial intelligence on which the decisions of leaders depend.

The concerned speeches by a doyen of strategy like Henry Kissinger, certainly not a pacifist, who continues to ask for a return to pre-war balances, highlighting a lack of determination by world leaders that leaves you stunned.

In addition to the rhetoric that even at the end of the year was able to cheer even the increasingly disillusioned Italians about the capabilities of the institutions of the beautiful country, nothing is being done about the war in Ukraine, little or nothing about the decimated gas supplies to Russia but also on the capacity of the French nuclear power plants from which half of Europe gets its energy, including Italy. The French fail to respect the stocks they have to send (most often due to internal problems, lack of energy in the country).

To date lower prices can lead to higher consumer demand, which in turn drives the price upwards. But the picture should somehow remain unchanged pending a backlash from the decision makers that doesn’t arrive. In any case, the experts see a positive context, which will most likely repeat itself in the coming winter 2023/2024, also thanks to the effects of the European Price Cap which acts as a cap on the price explosion.

It should be considered that with these conditions it is convenient to produce energy also with coal, as explained by Nomisma Energia. Coal-fired electricity generation in the first 9 months of 2022 increased by 82% compared to the same period in 2021, reaching 21 terawatt hours. Between mild temperatures and low consumption, at the same temperatures we are consuming 15% less than in 2021.

But we were lucky. Many countries still have stocks they replenished last summer. And since there are new liquefied gas terminals throughout Europe, the scenario should remain unchanged. However, the return to post-Covid normality in China and the demand for more energy in Beijing must be taken into account. What impact will the country of the Dragon have on the energy market?

Subscribe to the newsletter

