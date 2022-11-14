Energy | A plumber developed a system for his sauna that halved the electricity consumption of a detached house

When heating a sauna, a lot of thermal energy is generated, which can be used. When electricity prices started to rise, Aarno Korpi, who lives in an electrically heated house, developed a system that recovers the heat of the sauna.

Aarno Korpi has been heating his house with a wood-burning sauna stove since the beginning of October. A system has been installed in it, which has halved the electricity consumption.

The saving is significant, because Korpi lives in Liminga in a 160-square-meter house, which is normally heated mainly with electricity. Thanks to the heater control, electric heating has only been needed in damp rooms.

“I’ve heated the fireplace once,” says Korpi.

Idea the use of the sauna heater for heating had been mulling over Korvi’s mind for several years.

“I had heard that you can heat with a stove. For years I thought that we should develop a system for that, because it kind of wastes energy,” says Korpi.

After much deliberation, the sudden rise in electricity prices provided the necessary motivation.

Korpi says that he built a piped water tank on top of the stove. A flue runs through the tank, which heats the water. In Korve’s invention, a 15-meter-long coil of copper pipe is installed inside the water tank and around the chimney. The pipe coil is connected to the hot water heater.

When the stove heats up, the pump circulates water in the pipe coil, from where the heat is transferred to the storage tank.

A copper pipe is installed inside the tap water tank.

Installing the system was not exactly simple. For example, a new hole had to be made in the chimney. Without the necessary know-how, it is not worth starting the job.

Korpi is a plumber by profession.

“Yes, this requires at least that kind of know-how,” he says.

Sauna has been heated almost every day since the completion of the construction works. Of wood it wears out a lot, but Korpi, who works at a construction site, says that he makes use of unnecessary pallets, for example.

The sauna door is kept open during heating. Thus, in Korvi’s opinion, the ladles are also particularly good.

He says that he has been taking saunas a lot lately, about five to six times a week.

“When the sauna is hot, you have to go there. Sauna is really good.”