Energy A pipeline network of one thousand kilometers and 3.5 billion euros for clean hydrogen is planned between Finland and Sweden

The pipeline network could be in use as early as 2030 and would run from Vaasa to Kiruna.

Bay of Bothnia A joint Finnish-Swedish hydrogen pipeline of up to a thousand kilometers is planned for the coast, which could be ready for use at the beginning of the next decade. This would be an estimated investment of € 3.5 billion.

The Finnish and Swedish gas network companies Gasgrid Finland and Nordion Energi announced their plans on Friday. On the Finnish side, the pipeline would run from Vaasa to Kemi and from there cross the border to Sweden, where it would reach Kiruna in the north and Örnsköldsvik in the south.

Clean the need for hydrogen is forecast to grow strongly, and both supply and demand will meet in the Gulf of Bothnia. The production of pure hydrogen absorbs a lot of electricity that must be produced without emissions, and the conditions for wind power in the Bay of Bothnia are good. There is also a lot of heavy industry in the area that needs hydrogen.

For example, the steel company’s SSAB’s zero-emission steel plans rely on the use of clean hydrogen. The company’s plants in Luleå and Raahe would hit the planned network.

Pure hydrogen can also be used to make synthetic fuels. Hydrogen is then combined with carbon dioxide, which is recovered from industrial emissions, for example.

According to preliminary studies, the region’s annual demand for clean hydrogen could increase to 65 terawatt hours in the coming decades. This is about three times the current annual consumption of natural gas in Finland as a whole.

According to network companies, the Bay of Bothnia hydrogen network would enable tens of billions of euros in investment in wind power and clean hydrogen production.

Plan is still at an early stage.

CEO of Gasgrid Finland Olli Sipilä says the companies will next begin to look more closely at the prospects for clean hydrogen supply and demand, the technical implementation of the pipeline and licensing. This will take about a year and a half.

“After that, if everything looks good, a more detailed planning phase will begin before making an investment decision. The investment decision may come in the middle of the decade. ”