Energy | A French company is building a battery warehouse in Lappeenranta, which it claims is the largest in the Nordics

French Neoen, a company specializing in renewable energy, is building a battery warehouse in Yllikkälä, Lappeenranta, which the company describes as “the largest in the Nordic countries”.

This is the company's second battery warehouse in Finland and in Lappeenranta. The nominal power of the battery storage being built now is 56.4 megawatts and the energy capacity is 112.9 megawatt hours.

According to the company's press release, the operation of the battery warehouse is scheduled to begin at full capacity during the first half of 2025.

In Yllikkälä Neoen's first battery warehouse is also located, with a nominal power of 30 megawatts and an energy capacity of 30 megawatt hours. The new battery warehouse will be built only about 100 meters away from the old unit.

After the completion of the new unit, Neoen has a total of three battery warehouses in the Nordic countries.

Neoen's new battery storage operates in the reserve market of the grid company Fingrid and helps, among other things, to maintain a balance in the electricity grid between production and consumption.

“As the electricity system grows, much more flexibility is needed to balance production and consumption. Batteries are excellent sources of fast flexibility,” says Fingrid's CEO Jukka Ruusunen In Neoen's bulletin.