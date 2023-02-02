Energy | A big turn in the electricity market – Helen cuts prices in half

The new price for contract customers in April is 16.96 cents per kilowatt hour.

Helsinki energy company Helen will halve the prices of electricity contracts that are valid until the beginning of April.

The change affects approximately 200,000 contract customers, for whom the price change will be made automatically. Customers do not need to contact Helen’s customer service for this reason.

The discount also applies to home service contracts, the price of which drops by an average of 36 percent, says Helen in her announcement. Service contracts are also open-ended contracts, but they include home insurance.

Last year, Helen increased the prices of open-ended contracts four times. The last increase at the beginning of December raised the price of basic electricity to approximately 38.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

The new price in April is 16.96 cents per kilowatt hour, when the value added tax (VAT) reduction decided by the country’s government is included. Alvi’s discount to 10 percent ends at the end of April, after which the tax rises again to 24 percent.

Read more: A sudden increase in the price of electricity from Helen – check the calculator to see how much your electricity bill will cost in December

For the apartment dweller with a typical annual consumption of 2,000 kilowatt hours, the electricity bill will be reduced by around 28 euros per month due to the price reduction. The electricity bill of a single-family house resident is reduced by about 71 euros per month if the house does not have electric heating and the annual consumption is about 5,000 kilowatt hours per year.

Helen justifies the timing of the discounts with the decrease in electricity procurement costs.

Helen’s sales and customer service director Anu-Elina Hintsa does not predict whether there will be more discounts during the year.

“Of course, we actively monitor changes in the market situation, and their effects on contracts valid for the time being. However, we strive to make changes to the pricing only a few times a year,” says Hintsa.

Uncertainty in the electricity market still continues, but despite this, energy prices have clearly fallen from the peak readings in the fall.

Helen will inform about the change by letter to those customers who are affected by the price reduction.

Read more: Electricity offers are approaching the 10-cent mark, compare contracts with yours

Read more: The electricity crisis was left behind – will we soon return to really cheap electricity?