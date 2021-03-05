President Alberto Fernández spoke publicly about the complaint made by a legislator of the Buenos Aires Kirchnerism after the appearance of a mortuary bag in one of the basic units of his space and labeled “madmen“to the authors of the fact.

The head of state replied on his Twitter account the message of Lorraine Pokoik, who also holds the position of vice president of the Justicialista Party in the Federal Capital.

“What @lpokoik shows is a sample of political brutality. Our teammates must not play that game. We are the ones who always take care of and respect democratic values, “said Fernández.

Followed, he claimed: “I ask the madmen who do these things to stop. The country demands unity and peace from us. “

What it shows @lpokoik it is a show of political brutality.

Our teammates must not play that game. We are the ones who always take care of and respect democratic values.

I ask the madmen who do these things to stop. The country demands unity and peace from us. https://t.co/HmrTJmshGY – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) March 5, 2021

According to the photos that Pokoik released, the bag that they left at the headquarters of the United and Organized space, located in commune 10, had a poster with slogans against the advance of the ruling party on the Judicial Power and the irregularities related to the vaccination plan against the coronavirus.

“Name: Justice. Surname: Independent. Death: Waiting for the vaccine applied by Moyano’s son and waiting for the false opposition. RIP”says the poster.

Pokoik made the event public and considered that it was a “new attack on democracy that follows the same logic as what happened a day ago.”

It is that last week, mortuary bags were also used during the cacerolazo against the national government.

The first protesters to arrive at the Plaza de Mayo to protest the VIP vaccination at the Ministry of Health placed “bags with bodies” there that pretend to be people who died from coronavirus.

On the front of the bags, they all had the legend “I was waiting for the vaccine but it was applied” and a sign with the names of the different officials or personalities who received the vaccine.

Those targeted were the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán; the holder of Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto; the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, “the Duhalde family”; “Alberto’s friends”; “Zannini’s wife”; “the son of Moyano”; “the kids of La Cámpora”; “Ginés’s nephew” and “Massa’s in-laws”.

The controversial intervention was carried out by members of an internal current of the PRO identified as “Young Republicans.”

The President then came out to warn that it was an “act of barbarism” and remarked that “the way to demonstrate in democracy cannot be to display mortuary bags with names of political leaders in front of the Casa Rosada.”

“This regrettable action only shows how many opponents conceive the Republic. Let us not be silent before such an act of barbarism,” repudiated the head of state.

