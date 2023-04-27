The rancid live off the traffic that gives them our indignation. We know it, we try to make an effort to ignore them, block them, erase them from the face of the earth, but we can’t help but answer, encourage them, turn the anecdote into the norm and thus, against our more cerebral selves, make our reality a bit more stifling. The advice of internet grandmothers, don’t feed the troll (don’t feed the troll) is still in full force. What the grandmothers did not expect is that we were grandchildren junkies that rational excuses are invented to remain hooked on the bottomless pit of irrationality and hatred.

Of all this infernal cycle of the falton with Dunning-Kruger, the choice of themes has always caught my attention. God forbid me from getting into the glassy debate of “the trans issue”, but aren’t we surprised that a topic that is not cross-cutting, that does not affect the day-to-day life of the majority of citizens who get mired in it, suddenly , become an issue of national relevance and focus the debate to hallucinogenic limits? If we were Romans we would ask ourselves “cui prodest”, who benefits. This question, which refers to how enlightening it can be to determine the author of an unknown fact, was asked by Adam Nagourney and Jeremy W. Peters in his recent piece for the New York Times. The answer, no less expected, is equally outrageous: for pasta. In the US, the electoral machinery is a business that moves exorbitant amounts of money, a fact that is relevant enough that they are not oriented towards the search for the common good, but rather to plunder the checkbooks of supporters, friends and other hyperventilated people. When politics is a business, campaign issues are reduced to mere market analysis.

As Nagourney and Peters review, the American religious right was left adrift, disoriented, without an existential compass, after being defeated in the Supreme Court in its attempt to ban same-sex marriage. The abortion ban, despite last year’s conservative victory before the same Supreme Court, attracts neither voters nor money, since polls make it clear that a significant percentage of conservatives are in favor. So, with abortion and gay rights, the alpha and omega of the conservative struggle, ruled out, what could be left? Using scientific methodology, they launched trial balloons and measured the results. They tried it in 2016 with the HB2 bill of North Carolina, better known as the “lavatory law”, which established the prohibition of trans women from using female lavatories. It turned out not to have the expected route, but it did indicate where to continue. According to the data of the Public Religion Research Institutecitizens are less likely to support transgender rights than same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Priscilla’s existential danger

Despite the fact that the path of mocking trans people seemed promising, it still lacked something to turn the less radical sectors into furious hydras eager to open their wallets. And they kept testing until the next blowout, Idaho’s 2020 ban on trans girls competing with other girls in school leagues, caught fire. They had found the vein: churrascar the trans collective and the drag queen with the excuse of protecting minors and the rights of their parents to be as best suited to them. If one reads the social media and the news coming out of that increasingly dysfunctional country, there would be an existential danger in the assault on American schools by drags ready to make you dance, as soon as you neglect, to the rhythm of Priscilla, the queen of the desert.

Faced with a military rifle, there is always the option of hiding in the bathroom or arming the teachers, but faced with some platforms and a wig, as we all know, there is no possible defense. And this is how a story is built: 58% of Americans, according to data from the Pew Research Center, supports requiring transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the gender they were assigned at birth. That number rose to 85% among Republican voters.

If we look at the campaigns of the alt right In the US in recent years, all have a winning combination in common: the protection of children and the right of their parents to decide what is best for them. Basic and effective, what father would not want to protect his offspring from what is presented as a real risk to her physical and moral integrity? Above all, if we consider that the standard of morality is something extremely personal and protected by the right to one’s own beliefs that our constitution protects. But these campaigns are not alone. The misogyny monetizesturning, incidentally, gender misinformation into a weapon to undermine women’s political participation and weaken democratic institutions and human rights.

And this brings us to the pattern of the groups of the European extreme right that, since Bannon made his European tour after leaving the White House, do nothing more than translate and copy every scream from Trump, De Santis or Marjorie Taylor Greene, an illiterate conspiracy theorist who crowns, with her presence in the House of Representatives, a decade of incomprehensible public office in the US. From insulting you by calling you Charo, to the most bizarre themes and slogans, no matter how arbitrary, crazy or out of context they may be, everything What happens in far-right politics in the countries around us is marked by an agenda designed in the US to generate benefits for the electoral industry in that country. Once you have decided who you should hate, you put the bots to work, the directed and paid accounts, and let the algorithm work its magic among believers, believers and, why not, among a not inconsiderable group of people who are not right in the head. Why look in each country for the real problems of the citizens if you can cut and paste the international of the madman at the service of the merchants of indignation while they make cash.

I know it’s hard, but let’s make an effort to ignore them.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.