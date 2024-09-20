Energodar administration reports Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on civilian infrastructure

The Energodar administration reported Telegram about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the civilian infrastructure of the city.

“The drone strike hit the city’s civilian infrastructure on Stroiteley Avenue. Information about the damage is being clarified,” the publication says.

It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of the attack, and one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones was shot down in the air.

On September 18, a massive raid by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones was reported in Energodar. It was reported then that the Ukrainian army was trying to damage the city’s infrastructure.