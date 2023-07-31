Energizing drinks, the potential risks that emerged in the ESTUDES study

Pressure on exams, first appointment with the girl of the heart, a job interview, all occasions where it is necessary to be awake and ready, and then how to solve the problem? The young people’s answer is simple: an energizing drink because the promise of the drink is clear, that of keeping you with your eyes open. With very little money it is believed that it can help in sports performance, in the gym and clearly also in the nights at the disco in combination with alcohol.

Some studies, the most recent by the Spanish Estudes, have warned of the potential risks to which girls, boys, young people and adolescents are exposed, who are most exposed to pounding marketing strategies and advertising. The EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) noted with concern that 16% of children (3/10 years) regularly consumed energy drinks. Practically if he drank two liters a month.

