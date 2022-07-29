Awards were given in a face-to-face ceremony in Brasília to companies that stood out in the energy distribution sector

THE energetic PB (Paraíba) was the winner of the National category of concessionaires with more than 500 thousand consumers in the 24th edition of the Abradee Award. In the National category for distributors with up to 500 thousand consumers, the winner was Energisa MG (Minas Gerais). Organized by Abradee (Associação Brasileira de Distribuidores de Energia Elétrica), the award recognizes the best distribution companies in the country for their performance and best practices over the last year. The announcement of the winners took place on Thursday (28.Jul.22), in Brasília.

Present at the ceremony, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, highlighted the importance of fighting for fair tariffs. Among recent measures to achieve lower prices, he pointed out the Complementary Law 194/2022 as of great importance. “Many people have been talking about the new ICMS Bill, showing it as a price reduction. They are just looking at the tip of the iceberg. This project is one of the greatest structural contributions of the National Congress to Brazilian society”said.

Sachsida also added that he intends to intensify the dialogue with energy distributors to solve problems such as the theft of cables – which he foresees by means of a law instrument – ​​and other demands.

Abradee’s president, Marcos Aurélio Madureira, commented on Abradee’s search for a sustainable and balanced modernization of the electric sector. “The future for which we have been working intensively will allow for an efficient, fair and balanced modernization for the entire sector, as we have defended in all discussion forums.”

Madureira also recalled the latest challenges faced by the electricity sector and the intense participation of distributors in decision-making processes and measures to maintain energy supply.

In addition to representatives of the main electricity distribution companies in the country, the award ceremony was attended by the following authorities: deputy director general of ring (National Electric Energy Agency), Camila Bomfim; of the presidents of ONS (National Electric System Operator), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi; gives CCEE (Chamber of Electricity Trading), Rui Altieri; gives EPE (Energy research company), Thiago Barral; and the energy specialist at CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Roberto Wagner Pereira.

Tribute to the former secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy

The honoree of the night, Marisete Pereira, spoke to the public about the 18 years she worked at the Ministry of Mines and Energy and stressed the good relationship maintained with Abradee and the distribution segment. The former executive secretary of the Ministry recalled the achievements that took place during her performance, and that continue with Sachsida at the head of the portfolio.

“This week, a new public consultation was opened with studies by the CCEE and Aneel on the opening of the market, in a draft ordinance for the opening of another step in the free market. With all the predictability, participation and transparency demanded by society, and with the speed that we deem adequate for the market as a whole”said Marisette.

Investment in innovation stands out

The 24th edition of the Abradee Award had an honorable mention to the energy distributor that most invested in innovation in 2021. Enel São Paulo was the company that stood out in this area, which in the next editions will be one of the official categories.

The Abradee Award, which has spanned more than 2 decades since its 1st edition, is carried out in partnership with the Ethos InstituteO Innovare Research Institutea FNQ (National Quality Foundation) and the Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), independent and highly reputable partners in the market, giving the award the credibility of its brands and the reliability of its evaluations.

Its objective is to promote and encourage the best practices among energy distribution companies, in the permanent search for quality improvement in the provision of public electric energy services to Brazilian society.

The Abradee Award is created through data collection over the last year, with the collaboration of associated concessionaires. The evaluation dimensions are: customer satisfaction; socio-environmental responsibility; operational management; management quality and economic-financial management.

Watch the award video (2h48min2s).

Read the full list of winners of the 24th edition of the Abradee Awards:

Dealers with up to 500,000 consumers

Social and environmental responsibility: Energisa Minas Gerais.

Customer rating: Sulgipe.

Operational management: DME Distribuidora.

National: Energisa Minas Gerais.

Dealers with more than 500 thousand consumers

Social and environmental responsibility: CPFL Piratininga.

Management quality: Copel Distribuição.

Customer evaluation: Energisa Paraíba.

Operational management: Neoenergia Cosern.

Economic and financial management: Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul.

Performance evolution: Energisa Tocantins.

Northeast: Energisa Paraíba.

North/Midwest: Energisa Tocantins.

South: Copel Distribuição.

Southeast: CPFL Piratininga

National: Energisa Paraíba.

