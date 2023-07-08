Electric sector giant enters the gas market after acquiring ES distribution company in privatization

This Friday (July 7, 2023) Grupo Energisa took over its 1st concession in the natural gas sector. With a strong presence in the electricity transmission and distribution segments, the company entered the gas market after acquiring ES Gás (Companhia de Distribuição de Gás do Espírito Santo) in a privatization auction held in March of this year.

In a sign of appetite for more assets in the gas sector, Energisa’s CEO, Ricardo Botelho, said that this is just the group’s first acquisition in the segment, which opens up an avenue of opportunities. He also states that one of the goals is to act to develop this market.

“Energisa’s journey into the gas market consolidates our position as an energy solutions ecosystem as an integrated player and is part of our portfolio diversification strategy. It also reaffirms our role as protagonists in the energy transition in Brazil. ES Gás is our first acquisition in the natural gas segment. We want to develop the natural gas market, contributing to the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy matrix”, said Botelho to the Power360.

The transfer of control of ES Gás from the government of Espírito Santo and Vibra (formerly BR Distribuidora) to Energisa was signed this Friday (July 7). The concessionaire is responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in Espírito Santo. It operates in the residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, air conditioning, cogeneration and thermoelectric segments, serving more than 75 thousand customers.

According to Botelho, the group will invest in the expansion of natural gas distribution in the State and accelerate the investment plan defined by the Company for the 2020-2025 cycle, which provides for an investment of R$ 160 million in the period.

DETAILED IN THE NEXT MONTHS

The acceleration plan, to be implemented from January 2024, will be detailed in the coming months. In addition to this plan, the new manager of ES Gás intends to support initiatives aimed at developing a gas-chemical center in the State and creating an important hub for the flow, transport, distribution, storage and consumption of natural gas.

“Espírito Santo is a privileged state to host strong growth in the natural gas market and lead this segment in Brazil, due to the maturity of the regulatory framework in this market, its strong logistical vocation and holding the 3rd largest gas reserve in the country”, says Botelho.

The CEO also said that the group’s experience, with 118 years in the market and one of the largest in the national electricity sector, will help to enable the potential of the gas sector, driving market growth.

“The ability to grow natural gas in the Espírito Santo market is extraordinary, with an addressable potential market estimated at 11 times in the residential segment, 5 times in the commercial segment, 1.3 times in the industrial segment and 5 times in the vehicular segment. To make all this potential viable, we will contribute our expertise in successful transformations and in almost 120 years of experience in the energy distribution market”.