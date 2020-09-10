No opposed results from Covid-19 will be seen in Energiekontor’s half-year figures. Quite the opposite. With the sale of 1 wind park and three photo voltaic parks, the corporate was in a position to enhance gross sales by 79 p.c to 65 million euros, and total efficiency improved much more. By Jörg Lang

The revenue earlier than tax has multiplied to fifteen million euros. The earnings per share rose from 23 to 73 cents. Bremen are additionally optimistic for the approaching months. The modified framework situations, comparable to low rates of interest and better subsidies, be certain that the demand for renewable power technology techniques will increase. The corporate due to this fact expects to shut additional transactions. On the similar time, the worth of the Group’s personal energy plant park can be growing. Its worth ought to cowl the market capitalization. The inventory carried out nicely on this surroundings. The worth that BÖRSE ONLINE had introduced as a sizzling deal in challenge 23/2020 elevated by nearly 50 p.c and exceeded the goal value of 29.50 euros. The chances are excessive that the revaluation course will proceed. The course goal and cease course are elevated.



Our advice: Purchase.

Supply: BÖRSE ONLINE