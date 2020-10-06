#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

To finance the energy renovation of your home, thethe “My Prime Renov “ can help you. About thirty works are listed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, such as thermal insulation of windows, installation of a boiler or even roof insulation. All owners, co-owners and lessors will be able to use it. The criteria are, the reference tax income, place of residence and type of work.



What are the steps to follow ?

The device is more advantageous for the most modest, according to the government. For a couple with a child and an annual income of 30,500 euros, this will be 10,000 euros premium Renov to replace a boiler. A single person with 30,000 euros per year will only benefit from 3,500 euros in aid to insulate his attic and install a heat pump. What are the steps to follow ? The first step consists of a simulation on the government site then the official on-site request “My Prime Renov “. The premium will be paid after the work has been carried out.

