New tension between London and Buenos Aires over the Malvinas Islands. The Argentine Foreign Ministry expressed on August 2 its categorical rejection of the British military exercises called ‘Cape Byonet’, which bring together different forces of the power in the area that both governments claim as their own. The Alberto Fernández Administration accused the United Kingdom of violating UN resolutions. However, the British Government points out that these are tests to strengthen its “self-defense” structure.

An “unwarranted show of force.” This is how the Government of Argentina described this Wednesday the new military exercises that the United Kingdom carried out in the Malvinas Islands, a territory under British control since 1833, but which Buenos Aires considers an “illegal” occupation.

The South American country’s Foreign Ministry issued a protest report titled ‘The Argentine Government reiterated its strong rejection of the military exercises carried out in the Malvinas Islands’in which he exposes the concern of the Executive after the development of the new edition of the ‘Cape Bayonet’ exercises, an activity in which different British forces on the Islands participate.

Since 1982, after the end of the armed conflict that was disputed for three months, Argentina insists that it maintains a peaceful position and focused on dialogue, with the aim of the United Kingdom returning that territory to it. However, on several occasions, he has denounced the development of military exercises by the British, which set off alarm bells on Argentine soil.

In addition to the concern and “strong rejection” that the government of Alberto Fernández expressed, the authorities warned that this new military activity violates a UN resolution, which establishes that the South Atlantic region is a “zone of peace and cooperation”. international.

According to the complaint from Argentina, “the persistence of the United Kingdom in carrying out military exercises in the South Atlantic contravenes resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly”, which obliges the two nations “not to take unilateral decisions that introduce changes in the situation while the Islands are going through the recommended negotiation process”.

Likewise, the Alberto Fernández Administration considered that “the military presence contradicts resolution 41/11 of the UN General Assembly which, among other provisions, exhorts the States of all other regions, especially the militarily important States, to scrupulously respect the South Atlantic region.” .

Why is London developing military activities in the Malvinas?

According to a statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, “this time it was a new edition of the military exercises called ‘Cape Bayonet’, which brings together the different British forces that are part of the illegal occupation deployment that the United Kingdom is carrying out in the Falkland Islands”.

The military activities involve the British Army, Navy and Royal Air Force and are aimed at testing to strengthen the “self-defence” structure, London maintains.

According to information released by the British Strategic Command, “the exercise focused on developing leadership skills and building resilience” in the face of a possible confrontation in that disputed territory.

These activities are especially focused on a possible military action in that area, characterized by a hostile climate due to the low temperatures that are recorded throughout the year, and the particularities of the terrain that presents extensive plains and low mountains.

The pulse of Argentina for the Malvinas

In June 1829, the post-colonial government of Argentina—known as the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata—appointed Luis Vernet as the administrator of the Malvinas Islands, which lie some 600 kilometers from the mainland.

This area, which has an area of ​​11,718 km², was occupied four years later by the then United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, which evicted both the governor appointed by Argentina and the population established in the territory. Since then, the Latin American country denounces the “illegal occupation” and requests the return of the land.

Darwin Archive-Cemetery, in homage to the Argentine soldiers killed in the armed confrontation. Falkland Islands 2019. © AFP/Pablo Prciuncula Brune

After repeated complaints, in 1965, the United Nations established Resolution 2065 that obliges both countries to carry out negotiations to reach a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute.

But on April 2, 1982, under the government of the last military dictatorship—which Argentina lived from 1976 to 1983—the dialogue was interrupted and both nations faced off in one of the most atrocious armed conflicts for the country, in which they lost 649 soldiers.

The war also left 255 British soldiers dead and three islanders dead.

After the surrender of Argentina in the conflict, the country seeks to resume its diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, in order to safeguard the sovereignty of the Islands.

With EFE and local media