The new draft law not only covers lists of extremists’ enemies, the dissemination of other personal data is also said to be a criminal offense.

Actually, one cannot speak of a quick shot. After all, a possible criminal liability of so-called enemy lists has been discussed for around two years. However, the draft law that the Justice Department has just presented is so fuzzy that it should worry even journalists and activists. The draft law does not only include lists of right-wing extremists who intimidate the public. Rather, the dissemination of all personal data should be punishable in the future, the nature of which is “suitable” to trigger the risk of serious criminal offenses.

This wording is so broad that when reading it, nobody who missed the history will probably think of extremist death lists. You might more intuitively remember them Picture-Newspaper that reports accusingly and always known about the relapse of a sex offender in an open prison. Or to an initiative against police violence, which emotionally denounces an excess of clubs by specific officers.

Can’t that also be “suitable” for putting people in the mood for vigilante justice or for inciting militant resistance? If you think that’s far-fetched, think of the discussion in France. There, the filming of beating police officers should be banned if the dissemination of the images could endanger the “physical or mental integrity of individual officers”.

If the coalition sticks to its plan, it would have to ensure two things: First, a subjective intention would have to be required that the publication of the data would lead to acts of violence. Even the Federal Criminal Police Office had provided for that in its proposal. A mere “suitability” may not suffice.

And it should be made clear that opinionated media reports and contributions to political discourse do not fall under the law as long as they only name (alleged) grievances and do not call for criminal offenses. The demarcation is difficult. But that’s exactly what matters.