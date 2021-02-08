Justice Minister Lambrecht (SPD) wants to forbid keeping enemy lists. But their design now goes well beyond the actual purpose.

FREIBURG taz | The Federal Ministry of Justice has presented a bill to punish so-called lists of enemies or the outing of political opponents. The draft is available to the taz.

The criminal liability of so-called enemy lists has been discussed for two years. The occasion was lists that circulated mainly in right-wing extremist circles, such as a list under the title #WirKriegenEuchAlle, which included around 200 names. At the end of last year, an “enemy list” with a good 170 politicians and journalists who circulated in chat groups of the so-called lateral thinking movement caused a sensation.

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) first called for the creation of a new criminal offense. This must then also include the “outing” of political opponents, as antifa groups sometimes practice regularly, according to the BKA. This practice is also known as “doxing”. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) supported the BKA demand.

In the draft law against hate crime and right-wing extremism, however, a corresponding new offense was missing. The CDU / CSU protested and called for improvements. Coalition partner SPD was open, but insisted on a thorough examination because of the possible danger to freedom of expression.

The coalition’s legal politicians then agreed that the Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection (BMJV) should present a draft in autumn 2020. With a few months delay, the BMJV draft was finally ready.

A new section 126 a of the Criminal Code (StGB) is proposed. According to this, the dissemination of “personal data” is punishable if it is “suitable” to expose the data subjects to the risk of serious criminal offenses. There is a risk of fines or imprisonment for up to two years.

As requested by the BKA, it is not just about “lists”. It is sufficient if the personal data of a single person is disseminated. “Heinz Müller is a Nazi” would be a slogan that could fall under the new facts.

The “dissemination” can take place on the Internet, but also in the old-fashioned way by leaflet or poster. However, the bill does not include lists of enemies that extremists only compile for internal purposes without disseminating them.

Unlike earlier proposals by the BKA as well as the CDU and CSU, the proposal by Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) does not contain any restriction on a subjective characteristic. So it doesn’t matter that the perpetrators published the data in order to incite others to commit crimes. Rather, it should suffice that the dissemination of the data is “suitable” to expose the persons mentioned to danger.

Expansion instead of limitation?

That is amazing. Because actually those involved, especially in the SPD, had hoped for a rather narrow, proportionate formulation from the Ministry of Justice and not an expansion of the previous proposals.

The characteristic of the “way” of the distribution is intended as a limitation. Some examples of this can be found in the explanation. If the listing of names is associated with “militant references” or threats, this increases the riskiness. Or if names are listed on an extremist website, then this should lead to criminal offenses rather than “factual, informative” reporting.

After all, the BMJV has tightened the reins at another point. While it was sufficient in the preliminary drafts of the Union parties that readers of the “dangerous data” could be prone to insults and other less serious crimes, Lambrecht’s draft must threaten a crime or a criminal offense against a high-ranking legal interest. That should also have a certain filter function.

The Ministry has published its draft under the heading “Formulation Aid”. This is common when the coalition factions are given a ministerial text for their own contribution.