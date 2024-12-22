On the one hand, I miss my mother and I would like to share Christmas dinner with her. On the other hand, I’m in a fight with three of my seven brothers and I’m terrified of meeting them because they’re tough and one of them, drunk or even sober, could hit me, punch me.
I have seven brothers, all younger than me. I’m officially feuding with three of them. When I say officially, I mean publicly. When I say publicly, I mean newspaper. When I say by newspaper, I mean that I have fought with those three brothers in a newspaper column…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Enemy #brothers
Leave a Reply