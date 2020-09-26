Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for consistent action against right-wing extremism in the police at a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest attack.

“Enemies of freedom and democracy must not be tolerated in the police. Every effort must be made to expose right-wing extremist networks where they are, “said Steinmeier on Saturday in Munich with a view to right-wing extremist suspected cases in the police in North Rhine-Westphalia.

“Right-wing extremism has deep roots in our society”. He trusts the police and knows what the officers are doing. You deserved trust. “The police leadership and the politically responsible must not tolerate a climate in which they arise and can be covered by others”.

Steinmeier raised the question of possible recurring deficits in the prosecution of right-wing extremist acts. “Are right-wing extremist networks in law enforcement too seldom noticed and even less taken seriously?” Asked Steinmeier.

Steinmeier: Terror of right-wing terror is near again

The history of right-wing extremist acts allows two answers. “Either the realization that these assassins also have an environment, are integrated into networks or have been inspired by them, only prevailed late – too late. Or, second alternative: This knowledge was deliberately disregarded. “

Steinmeier referred to the murders of the NSU terrorist cell, which had been misunderstood for years. The terror of right-wing terror is close again, “right now, after the murder of Walter Lübcke, after the deeds of Halle and Hanau”. Mistakes have to be recognized and corrected – “with all emphasis and with all seriousness,” said Steinmeier.

“Looking the other way is no longer allowed.” This applies after the Oktoberfest attack, after the NSU trial, after the threatening letters of NSU 2.0, after weapons finds and enemy lists of so-called prepper groups with connections to reservists of the Bundeswehr, after the discovery of a right-wing extremist chat group within the police North Rhine-Westphalia.

Federal President Steinmeier took a clear stand after the right-wing extremist incidents at the Corona demo in Berlin.

In the worst right-wing extremist attack in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany on September 26, 1980, a bomb tore twelve Oktoberfest visitors and the right-wing extremist bomber Gundolf Köhler to their deaths. More than 200 people were injured.

The federal prosecutor’s office had found after new investigations that Koehler acted out of right-wing extremist motivation. In the 1980s, the attack was officially portrayed as an individual act of personal frustration. The Justice Department is now considering to pay more compensation to the survivors.

Before Steinmeier’s 40th anniversary speech, survivors of the Oktoberfest attack had impressively described their story and called for a fight against the right. “I want to finally climb a mountain again, ride my bike around Lake Starnberg. I just want to march painlessly through the zoo for three hours or dance lively, ”said 73-year-old Renate Martinez at a memorial on Saturday.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder apologizes

Most of all, however, she wished that the perpetrators would be convicted “and end up in jail where these multiple murderers belong”. Such crimes should never happen again. Dimitrios Lagkadinos (57), who lost both legs, warned: “The worldview of right-wing extremism is nourished by hatred and exclusion and seldom comes from individuals, but is organized and networked.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) apologized for misjudgments and failures at the time. “I’m sorry and I apologize for the mistakes that were made in the investigation, but also in the assessment,” said Söder on Saturday at the commemoration on the Theresienwiese. He is speaking as Prime Minister and legal successor to all other Prime Ministers, but also as the person responsible for the Free State.

“Anyone who underestimates right-wing extremists is sinning against democracy,” said Söder. He made a “protection promise”: “We will not allow right-wing extremism, hatred, anti-Semitism, racism to be tolerated, accepted or somehow underestimated.” Rather, the Free State will oppose it with all its might. Söder paid special tribute to the victims – the relatives and survivors. “We bow,” said the Prime Minister. “We will never forget this day.” (dpa)