Russia-Ukraine war, nothing will ever be the same again between the two countries

There war in Ukraine scored a historical turning point. The two countries that before the start of the conflict considered themselves friends if not brothers are now openly “enemies“. Nothing will go back to being the same after the decision of Putin to invade. Already a number of Ukrainian cities they are planning to rename streets and squares associated with Russia in a process of “derussification“after the invasion of Fly. The day after it dismantling of a huge monument of the Soviet era in Kiev which it was to symbolize friendship between Russia and Ukrainethe city council of the Ukrainian capital reported having compiled a list of 467 places that could be renamed. On the list, there is a central square named after the writer Leo Tolstoy and a street dedicated to Baikal lake of Russia. Even a street named after Minskthe capital of the Belarusa close ally of Russia, was included in the list.

For a few weeks, for example, they have been together disassembling the road signs which indicate the directions and the distances of Russian cities. In reality this kind of ‘road works’ is not new: since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the names of some cities have been changed to erase the legacy of the hated Soviet officials. But now it points to to remove also names of authors Russians, poets and mountain ranges. Ihor Terekhov, mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkivhe said that as soon as the war with Russia is over, he will submit a bill to his city council for rename places with names related to Russia. “Even without these names, they will be there too many scars that will remind us for a long time what kind of neighbor is beyond our eastern and northern borders. ” army unit who have them defenses. According to a proposal from the governor of the region of Chernihivstreets or squares in the regional capital would be renamed with i names from the brigades.

